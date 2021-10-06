Coral Springs Center For The Arts Offers Level 3 Membership and Announces Four New Shows

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts and MusicWorks today announced that the benefit-packed Level3 Membership and advance tickets for four hot new shows are available for purchase today. Tickets will go on public sale this Friday, October 8, at 10 am.

Level3 memberships and/or show tickets are all available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Level3 Membership

This exclusive membership package is only $149 per person and includes the following seasonal benefits:

+ Free Access to the Level3 Lounge for you and a guest (additional guests can be added for only $10 each)

+ Early ticket notification to upcoming shows (with option to purchase before the general public on sale)

+ 10% off tickets to most shows **

+ Private access to a premium bar

+ Bar Bites & Hot and Cold Hors D'Oeuvres

+ A welcome drink upon arrival

+ No Line Wait

+ Reduced Service Fees on Ticket Purchases

10 percent discounts not applicable to the Golden Circle, and certain shows may be excluded.

ABBA MANIA

February 20 at 8 pm (Sunday)

From London's West End to Las Vegas, ABBA MANIA is the world's number one touring ABBA tribute and has been delighting audiences around the world for more than two decades. In an exhilarating two-hour recreation of ABBA's last ever concert, ABBA MANIA brings to life the flamboyance of the 70s and all the uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heart-breaking songs from the Swedish Supergroup, fully live with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting and effects. For life-long ABBA fans or the new generation who never had the opportunity to see them live, ABBA MANIA is the perfect excuse to party, relive the memories of the band that took over the disco world or simply be entertained by the best music ever. So dig out those platforms, dust down those flares and enjoy all your favorite hits including Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Waterloo, Fernando, Super Trouper, and many more.

The RocketMan Show

February 25 at 8 pm (Friday)

This is Elton! Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour videos and photos. Picked by Elton himself, Rus performs as a young Elton John in The Rocket Man Show-driving a night of Elton's greatest hits, with spot on vocals and fierce piano playing. He painstakingly recreates an early concert with gorgeous, colorful, and flamboyant costumes actually worn by Elton, including boots, glasses, and jumpsuits from 1973, as well as his sparkly tuxedo from 1984, With all the classic young Elton antics, audiences are in for a night of nostalgia, singing, laughing & participation. Remember when rock was young? You will after the show.

Masters of Illusion

March 3 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Masters of Illusion, the hit CW television series and America's largest touring magic show, is coming to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts.

Only the best, most unique, amusing, astounding and amazing performers have been chosen to perform in Masters of Illusion. This is a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award winning television series, and the world's greatest award-winning magicians. This 21st century magic show is unlike anything you have seen before-filled with modern illusions and arts of deception, performed live on stage. Watch closely as you experience things that just can't be done... or can they? Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats by the jaw-dropping grand illusions and laugh out loud at the hysterical comedy magic as performers from around the world combine fantasy, fervor and flair with magic created in front of their very eyes. Masters of Illusion has performed live in front of tens of thousands of people around the United States, and recently premiered in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip for a limited engagement at Bally's Las Vegas in a brand-new show for the whole family.

Hotel California

May 27 at 8 pm (Friday)

The Original Tribute to The Eagles Hotel California prides itself on creating the illusion that you are listening to the actual band. They've shared the stage with the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Gretchen Wilson, and many more International Artists. They've performed in Tahiti, Dubai, Japan, India, Bermuda, and all over North America.

For information about the health and safety protocols at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, please visit http://www.thecentercs.com/plan-your-visit/safe-at-the-center-covid-19-information