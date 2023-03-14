Carol Burnett & Carrie Hamilton's HOLLYWOOD ARMS to be Presented at Arts Center Theatre

Arts Center Theatre will present Hollywood Arms written by Carol Burnett and her daughter Carrie Hamilton playing March 15 through April 2. Performances are Wednesday through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Marco Town Center, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island, FL 34145.

Hollywood Arms is a comedy-drama based on Carol Burnett's memoir, One More Time. Set in the dingy, residential Hollywood hotel called "Hollywood Arms" in 1941 and 1951, the play follows three generations of women as they survive Hollywood with laughter, tears and heartbreak.

The cast of characters, based on Burnett's own family, includes the no-nonsense grandmother, Nanny (played by Leslie Sanderson), a beautiful alcoholic mother, Louise (played by Louise Cornetta), a young Carol Burnett, named Helen (played by Olivia Rodriguez), and an older Helen (played by Cristina Villarreal).

This ensemble cast also includes Patrick Huey, Cindy Sepich, Gregg Birr, Kyle Bittner, Vizcaya Phillips, Ty Szumigala, and Charles Blum.

Tickets for Hollywood Arms visit www.marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.

About Marco Island Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts brings a wide variety of arts to its community through art exhibitions, engaging educational programs for adults and children, and a diverse assortment of events. The Art Center serves as a professional and financial driver for visual and performing artists and educators through exhibition, performance and teaching opportunities while being a catalyst that fuels economic development, an understanding of cultural diversity and community cohesion.