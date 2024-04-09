CHICAGO, WAITRESS & More Set for Broadway Palm 32nd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Palm has revealed its 32nd Season which includes eight main stage productions, five productions in the Off Broadway Palm, four Children’s Theatre productions (TBA), and five concerts. Individual tickets will go on sale June 1, 2024. Owner, Will Prather, says, “This past season has been nothing short of Beautiful, along with Creepy and Kooky. We cannot wait to bring on the Razzle Dazzle during our 32nd Season with an extraordinary lineup of audience favorites and Broadway hits.”



Broadway Palm’s main stage opens on August 16, 2024 and runs through August 9, 2025. Show prices range from $65 to $95 with group and children’s prices available. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees and Tuesday evenings. The main stage productions include:



AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP (August 16 – September 21, 2024)

In a blend of suspense and humor, the renowned Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, crafts a captivating murder mystery. At a secluded countryside guesthouse, seven strangers find themselves snowed in. Their predicament takes a chilling turn when a police sergeant arrives on skis, revealing there’s a killer among them. As suspicion mounts, each guest unveils their murky past, adding layers of intrigue to the unfolding drama.

CHICAGO: THE MUSICAL (September 27 – November 9, 2024)

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines. Hear favorites All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, Razzle Dazzle, Roxie, and more! Don’t miss the longest-running American musical in Broadway history!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL (November 22 – December 25, 2024)

Ebenezer Scrooge and his infamous “Bah, Humbug!” take the stage in this beloved musical. Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future to show him cheerful memories from his past, cruel realities from his present, and the very likely future. Scrooge learns important lessons about his impact on the lives of others, especially Bob Cratchit and his ailing son, Tiny Tim. This classic story captures the essence of the holidays and is perfect entertainment for the entire family.

BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY (December 31, 2024 – February 15, 2025)

More than 50 years after “the music died”, the story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Buddy’s impressive rise to fame. Buddy’s original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits. You’ll be dancing in the aisles and cheering for more when you hear over 20 Buddy Holly hits, including Maybe Baby, Every Day, Peggy Sue, That’ll Be the Day, Oh Boy!, and Rave On; plus Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba and The Big Boppers’ Chantilly Lace.

CRAZY FOR YOU (February 21 – April 5, 2025)

This Tony Award®-winning musical comedy follows Bobby Child, a young banker who dreams of being a star. Sent to foreclose on a failing theater, Bobby falls for the theater owner’s daughter. To win her heart and save the theater, Bobby disguises himself as a famous Broadway producer; but confusion and hilarity ensue when the real producer shows up, along with Bobby’s fiancée. Gershwin’s hits include I Got Rhythm, Embraceable You, Someone to Watch Over Me, and more!

WAITRESS (April 11 - May 24, 2025)

The heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, Waitress serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL (May 30 – June 28, 2025)

Ohmigod You Guys! Based on the iconic movie, this ultimate tribute to girl power follows the journey of sorority girl Elle Woods to the Harvard halls of justice. Watch as she tackles stereotypes, chauvinism, elitism, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. With the help of new friends, Elle realizes her potential and proves that self-discovery never goes out of style! Packed with memorable songs, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

ANNIE (July 3 – August 9, 2025)

Everyone’s favorite orphan is back in this classic musical. As part of a publicity campaign for Oliver Warbucks, Annie and her dog Sandy are placed in the lap of luxury. However, Annie’s stay turns out to be much more than anyone bargained for as she works her way into everyone’s hearts! The only thing standing in her way is the cruel and bitter Miss Hannigan. The popular score includes It’s the Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, Little Girls, and Tomorrow.

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is Broadway Palm’s second performance venue. The Off Broadway Palm’s season begins October 10, 2024 and runs through May 24, 2025. Ticket prices range from $55 to $70. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees and Tuesday evenings. The Off Broadway Palm productions include:



BAREFOOT IN THE PARK (October 10 – November 16, 2024)

Newlyweds Paul and Corie return from a six-day honeymoon only to be greeted by a surprise visit from Corie’s eccentric mother. During dinner with their attic-dwelling neighbor Velasco, they attempt matchmaking where chaos ensues, as everything that can go wrong, does go wrong.

ANOTHER NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS (November 28 – December 25, 2024)

‘Twas the night before Christmas... And there’s a “burglar” in the house – but his eyes twinkled, and his dimples were merry. A cynical social worker is about to have her humbug attitude turned upside down in this charming musical comedy. You’ll be reminded of the true meaning of Christmas while you laugh ‘til you jiggle like a bowlful of jelly.

CAUGHT IN THE NET (January 14 – February 23, 2025)

The sequel to Run for Your Wife finds taxi driver John Smith still keeping his two families living separately, both blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage son from one family and daughter from the other have met online and made a love connection! The situation spirals hysterically out of control as John tries to juggle the truth.

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY (February 28 – April 13, 2025)

This laugh-a-minute comedy follows four Southern women who are drawn together by fate. They turn weekly happy hours into a mission to renew the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Their raucous humor and collective strengths see them through unexpected challenges; and to their surprise, they realize it’s never too late to make lifelong friends.

HALF BAKED (April 18 – May 24, 2025)

Two retired brothers and their wives move to Florida to open a cafe. When the business starts failing and they run out of cash, they take drastic action, including murder for life insurance money and baking cannabis into the appetizers to ‘stimulate’ business. But when an old boyfriend and a loan shark show up, things get complicated and hilarious!



Broadway Palm’s Annual Concert Series will feature six concerts. All evening concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. All Sunday twilight concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. The matinee concerts begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and concert at 1 p.m. All concert tickets are $95 for meal and the show or $75 for the show only. The concert series includes:



RAT PACK LIVE!

(November 13, 14, & 16, 2024 Matinee; November 12-16, 2024 Evening)

Take a trip back to the 1960s, when the Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin brought fame and recognition to Las Vegas. They reunite on stage to belt out a few classics including Luck Be a Lady, Lady is a Tramp and New York, New York. These three cool cats really know how to have a good time. By the end of the show, you will too.

BRITAIN’S FINEST

(January 26 & 27, 2025 Matinee; January 26, 2025 Twilight; January 27, 2025Evening)

Britain’s Finest is a Beatles experience unlike any other as you’ll be in awe of the enthusiasm and energy for which they are recognized and remembered. Hear I Want To Hold Your Hand, Yesterday, A Hard Day’s Night, With A Little Help From My Friends, and Yellow Submarine. CBS LA says, it’s “As close to the real deal as you may find in this lifetime.”

BUFFET’S MARGARITAVILLE

(February 24 & 25, 2025 Matinee and Evening)

Calling all Parrotheads – It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere so get ready to be ...wastin’ away again in Margaritaville with this dynamic tribute to the incomparable Jimmy Buffett! Songs include Cheeseburger in Paradise, Changes In Latitudes, A Pirate Looks At Forty and so many more!

TRIBUTE TO THE KING

(March 9 & 10, 2025 Matinee; March 9, 2025 Twilight; March 10, 2025 Evening)

Back again by popular demand is one of the best Elvis tributes in the country! Award-winning impersonator Dwight Icenhower has the look, the voice, and the hip-swiveling dance moves of the King himself! Hear Elvis favorites such as Can’t Help Falling In Love, Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender, Hound Dog and so many more.

ABBAFAB

(March 23 & 24, 2025 Matinee; March 23, 2025 Twilight; March 24, 2025 Evening)

Mamma Mia! You can dance, you can jive, you can have the time of your life! This multimedia concert is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 70s and 80s including monster hits such as Waterloo, Fernando, Honey Honey, Dancing Queen and countless others.



Individual tickets for Broadway Palm’s 32nd Season, the Off Broadway Palm’s Season, Broadway Palm’s Children’s Theatre, and Broadway Palm’s Concert Series will be on sale June 1st. Broadway Palm offers a Season Subscription discount of $20 off per ticket, discounts for groups of 20 or more, as well as discounts for children under 12 years of age. For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com, call (239) 278-4422 or stop by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

