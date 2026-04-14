CABARET, SUNSET BLVD., and More Set For TheatreZone's 2026-27 Season

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TheatreZone, Naples' premier professional musical theatre, has announced its 2026–2027 season, Love, Legacy, and the Power of Song, featuring six musicals and four concerts celebrating music's power to connect with audiences across time, place, and generations.

TheatreZone's season will open in October 2026 with a special production of Cabaret at Florida Gulf Coast University's TheatreLab (FGCU), in Estero. TheatreZone's professional Equity actors will perform with FGCU's future stars of the stage in a joint production of the Tony Award-winning musical, with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff.

TheatreZone's mainstage musicals in its Naples theatre begin December 18, 2026, with Home for the Holidays, their original musical extravaganza filled with beloved seasonal songs, dazzling costumes, lively choreography, and a joyful spirit that has become a Southwest Florida tradition.

Four powerful musicals from celebrated creators anchor the 2027 productions: Harmony: A New Musical, with music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman; the world premiere of Barcelona: The Musical, a new work by Naples-based playwright and entrepreneur Mike Ruffolo; Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd., and a return to the 1960s with Leader of the Pack, the story of legendary songwriter Ellie Greenwich.

Through the power of song, the musicals explore defining moments that shaped modern life, from the Jazz Age and a world on the brink of war to post–civil war Spain and the pop-driven optimism of the early 1960s.

TheatreZone's founding artistic director, Mark Danni, commented, “Our Season 22 productions explore ambition, love, and courage with wit and invigorating music from some of the most celebrated composers in musical theatre.”

“We are especially thrilled,” Danni continued, “to present the world premiere of Barcelona: The Musical, a new work by Naples-based playwright and entrepreneur Mike Ruffolo.” Danni also noted that TheatreZone's production of Harmony, with music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, is among the first regional production of the show following its Broadway run.

Cabaret

October 8-11, 2026

TheatreZone's season opens with a special collaboration with Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in a joint production of Cabaret, the Tony Award-winning musical with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff. Set in 1930 Berlin, the story unfolds inside the decadent Kit Kat Club, a seedy cabaret where love affairs and complex relationships unravel, choices carry consequences, and the line between spectacle and reality blur. Songs including “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” and “Cabaret” give voice to the times. First produced on Broadway in 1966, Cabaret won eight Tony Awards and remains one of the most enduring works in musical theatre.

Home for the Holidays

December 18-20, 2026

TheatreZone's beloved original musical revue returns with a joyful celebration of the season, blending classic and contemporary holiday favorites with dazzling costumes, lively choreography, and a festive spirit. Filled with warmth, humor, and the magic of live performance, Home for the Holidays invites audiences to celebrate together and experience the music, laughter, and wonder that make the time of year unforgettable.

Harmony: A New Musical

Music by Barry Manilow

Book and Lyrics by Bruce Sussman

January 7-17, 2027

Berlin, 1927. Six gifted young men form a singing group whose dazzling close harmonies, playful comedy, and irresistible charm quickly make them international sensations. As the Comedian Harmonists, they tour the world, sell millions of records, and delight audiences with their exuberant performances. With music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, Harmony: A New Musical tells a true story of friendship and artistry tested by a changing world.

Barcelona: The Musical

WORLD PREMIERE

February 4-14, 2027

Set in post–Civil War Spain, Barcelona: The Musical is an intimate story of youth, love, and the moment when private lives collide with a rapidly changing world. As Antonio begins university in Barcelona, friendships deepen, romance blossoms, and dreams of the future take shape, even as outside forces begin to challenge the choices he must make. Barcelona is a story of love, courage, and hope. The musical is written by Mike Ruffolo, a local Neapolitan, and will make its world premiere at TheatreZone.

Sunset Blvd.

March 4-14, 2027

Haunted by memories of her former glory, faded silent-film star Norma Desmond lives in isolation, clinging to dreams of a triumphant return to Hollywood. When struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis stumbles into her decaying mansion, their relationship offers them both a chance at salvation and seals their fate. Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning score features songs including “With One Look,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” and “The Perfect Year.”

Leader of the Pack

April 22 - May 2, 2027

The hit Broadway musical Leader of the Pack traces the life and music of songwriter Ellie Greenwich, following her journey from a teenage girl with big dreams to one of the most influential hitmakers of the early-to-mid 1960s “girl group sound.” She was also an originator of the “wall of sound” with Phil Spector. As Ellie grows up before audiences' eyes, the show charts her rise through the Brill Building, her relationships, and the challenges that come with fame and creative ambition. Told with warmth and humor, the show blends coming-of-age storytelling with songs including “Be My Baby,” “Chapel of Love,” and “Da Doo Ron Ron.”

TheatreZone Concert Series

Expanding the spirit of Season 22, Love, Legacy, and the Power of Song, TheatreZone's concert series traces the evolution of popular music through four live events performed by acclaimed touring artists.

Sam C. Jones's Rockabilly Rumble!

4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. January 18, 2027

Actor-musician Sam C. Jones ignites the stage with a high-energy concert celebrating the roots of rock 'n' roll, featuring the music of Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and more.

Mersey Beatles – Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. February 16, February 17, 2027

Direct from Liverpool, the Mersey Beatles celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, performing the album in its entirety followed by a second act set of Beatles hits.

4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. February 18, 2027

Broadway and national tour performer Eric Gutman (Jersey Boys) brings a tribute to Neil Diamond, combining vocals and storytelling in a concert featuring “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin' Rosie,” and “America.”

Johnny Rogers and “The History of Rock ‘n' Roll Show”

2:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. May 8, 2027

Johnny Rogers presents a musical journey through the early days of rock n roll, tracing the evolution of the genre from the 1950s through the 1960s.