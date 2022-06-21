Broadway Palm's 30th Anniversary Season Is On Sale Now

Broadway Palm's 30th Anniversary Season is now on sale. The celebratory season includes eight main stage productions, five productions in the Off Broadway Palm, four Children's Theatre productions, and five concerts. The theatre's Owner, Will Prather, said, "I am thrilled to present this exceptional season and look forward to celebrating all that Broadway Palm has accomplished over the past three decades."

Broadway Palm's main stage opens on August 26, 2022 and runs through August 12, 2023. Show prices range from $55 to $95 with subscription, group, and children's prices available. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The main stage productions include:

BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES (August 26 - October 1, 2022)

Relive the last three decades of productions that have made Broadway Palm Florida's Premier Dinner Theatre! This all-new jukebox style musical features a talented cast of performers that will sing and dance their way through some of the greatest Broadway Palm songs of all time. You'll hear numbers from Me and My Girl, 42nd Street, The King and I, Oklahoma, The Music Man, Miss Saigon, CATS and more!

A CHORUS LINE (October 7 - November 12, 2022)

This stunning musical captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another and is a brilliant fusion of song, dance, and authentic drama. The memorable score includes One, I Can Do That, At the Ballet, The Music and the Mirror, I Hope I Get It and more!

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS (November 18 - December 30, 2022)

This heart-warming Irving Berlin classic takes you back to 1954 where two ex-GI's turned showbiz partners follow a couple of singing sisters to a Vermont inn. When they discover their former commanding officer, who owns the inn, is in jeopardy of losing the property, the foursome decides to put on a show! You'll hear some of the greatest songs ever written such as Happy Holidays, Sisters, Blue Skies and the Academy Award-winning White Christmas.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (January 6 - February 11, 2023)

One of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals tells age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors through a kaleidoscope of song and dance! When Jacob gives Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors, his eleven brothers become jealous and sell him into slavery. Because of Joseph's gift for interpreting dreams, he rises to become the Pharaoh's advisor. Songs include Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

JERSEY BOYS (February 17 - April 9, 2023)

Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys! Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. The chart-topping hits include Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Dawn, My Eyes Adored You and many more!

SISTER ACT (April 14 - May 20, 2023)

Follow Deloris, a disco diva, as she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look...a convent! Masquerading as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. She makes new friends and breathes new life into the church, but in the process, blows her cover! This high-spirited musical comedy is a shining tribute to the universal power of friendship.

FOOTLOOSE (May 26 - July 1, 2023)

A lively city boy moves from Chicago to a small farming town where rock 'n' roll and dancing have been banned. After the culture shock sets in, he tries to shake things up and overturn the extreme ban. In the process he catches the attention of the lovely preacher's daughter. The Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score includes Holding Out For A Hero, Let's Hear It For The Boy, Almost Paradise and the title song, Footloose.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID (July 7 - August 12, 2023)

This Disney classic comes to life on the Broadway Palm stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn't what it seems. You'll see all your favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including Under The Sea, Kiss The Girl, Part Of Your World and more!

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is Broadway Palm's second performance venue. The Off Broadway Palm's season begins September 22, 2022 and runs through May 20, 2023. Ticket prices range from $50 to $70 with subscription, group, and children's prices available. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The Off Broadway Palm productions include:

NOT NOW, DARLING (September 22 - November 5, 2022)

This madcap farce features mistresses, minks, mobsters, mistaken identities, misguided shoppers, suspicious wives, and scantily clad women hiding in cupboards. A London fur salon owner sells his new mistress' husband a fur coat for an extremely low price in order to win her affection, but things go array when the husband decides to give the coat to his own mistress!

HA! HA! HO! THE HOLIDAY SHOW (November 10 - December 25, 2022)

Celebrate the season with this ha, ha, ho holiday revue! Enjoy lots of laughs and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Join Santa, his elves, a few reindeer and maybe even an Elvis or two! There is something for everyone in this holiday revue that will warm your heart and is guaranteed to get you in holiday spirit!

JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF (January 12 - February 18, 2023)

It's sweet. It's savory. It's five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. There's a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating, and some back-stabbing - exactly what you expect when the competition is fierce - and the results are deliciously satisfying!

DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS (February 23 - April 9, 2023)

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Watch these colorful residents as the deal with everyday trials and work on various ways to save their little community. They're guaranteed to double your fun and laughter!

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID (April 18 - May 20, 2023)

Four high school friends promised to be in each other's weddings no matter what, not realizing that over 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life would still be making the walk down the aisle to honor that vow! Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony!

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre shows are fun for everyone, and our chef creates a special menu with kids in mind! Tickets are just $25 for all ages including the lunch. Discounted pricing available for groups of 20 or more. Performances are matinees with lunch beginning at Noon and show beginning at 1 p.m. and during the school year there are early matinees with lunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. and show beginning at 11:30 a.m.

GRACE FOR PRESIDENT (Selected Matinees October 15 - November 10, 2022)

Stunned to discover that all U.S. Presidents have been men, Grace decides to kick off her own political career by running for class president. Based on the popular children's book, join Grace and her classmates on a musical journey through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as they discover what it takes to be the best candidate.

Santa Claus THE MUSICAL (Selected Matinees November 29 - December 24, 2022)

Santa Claus has decided to retire, but not all the elves are thrilled about his replacement. With the help of his tech-savvy daughter, Santa's replacement is in for the adventure of his life. Jingle jam-packed with a sleigh full of fun and original holiday tunes, Santa Claus The Musical is sure to put the entire family in the holiday spirit!

Bob Marley'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS (Selected Matinees April 21 - May 19, 2023)

Featuring the music of Bob Marley and based on his daughter's children's book of the same name, this jammin' musical tells of a little birdy Ziggy who is afraid to leave his house. He's worried about everything, but with the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy's reminded that "every little thing gonna be all right."

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE (Selected Matinees June 2 - June 30, 2023)

When Jeremy Jacobs gets invited to join Braid Beard's pirate crew, he thinks the pirate life is for him. Until he realizes that the simple things in life, like a kiss and a warm tucking in at night, are those that are most important. Set sail for a fun-filled journey as Jeremy learns that the most important things in life are worth more than buried treasure.

Broadway Palm's Annual Concert Series will feature five concerts. All evening concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. All Sunday twilight concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. The matinee concerts begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and concert at 1 p.m. All concert tickets are $85 for meal and the show or $65 for the show only. The concert series includes:

GARTH LIVE!

(Sunday, January 29, 2023: Twilight; Monday, January 30, 2023: Matinee and Evening)

This stunning tribute to the music of Garth Brooks features Drew Baloh, who has an uncanny resemblance to the legendary country music icon. Hear some of the greatest music ever produced including Friends In Low Places, The Thunder Rolls, The Dance and more as you go on a country music journey that is unmatched!

DWIGHT ICENHOWER'S TRIBUTE TO THE KING

(Monday, February 6, 2023: Matinee and Evening)

Back again by popular demand is one of the best Elvis tributes in the country! Award-winning impersonator Dwight Icenhower has the look, the voice, and the hip-swiveling dance moves of the King himself! Hear Elvis favorites such as Can't Help Falling In Love, Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender, Hound Dog and so many more.

CELEBRATING Tom Jones

(Sunday, February 26, 2023: Twilight; Monday, February 27, 2023: Matinee and Evening)

Through stories and songs, award-winning David Burnham, celebrates one of the most electrifying performers and iconic voices of the past five decades - the legendary Tom Jones! Audiences will be wowed by Burnham's unique renditions of Tom Jones hits including It's Not Unusual, Delilah, What's New Pussycat and She's A Lady.

BRITAIN'S FINEST: THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE

(Sunday, March 12, 2023: Twilight; Monday, March 13, 2023: Matinee and Evening)

Britain's Finest is a Beatles experience unlike any other as you'll be in awe of the enthusiasm and energy for which they are recognized and remembered. Hear I Want To Hold Your Hand, Yesterday, A Hard Day's Night, With A Little Help From My Friends, and Yellow Submarine. CBS LA says, it's "As close to the real deal as you may find in this lifetime."

ONE OF THESE NIGHTS: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES

(Sunday, March 19, 2023: Twilight; Monday, March 20, 2023: Matinee and Evening)

One of These Nights promises exactly that...an unforgettable night that reproduces the sounds of one of the most successful rock bands of all time, The Eagles! You'll experience the band's greatest hits including Desperado, Lyin' Eyes, Take It Easy, Life In The Fast Lane, Already Gone, Hotel California, One Of These Nights and more!

Individual tickets for Broadway Palm's 30th Season, the Off Broadway Palm's Season, Broadway Palm's Children's Theatre, and Broadway Palm's 2023 Concert Series are on sale now. Broadway Palm offers a Season Subscription discount of $20 off per ticket, discounts for groups of 20 or more, as well as discounts for children under 12 years of age. For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com, call (239) 278-4422 or stop by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.