Broadway Palm Welcomes The Holiday Season With Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN!

Broadway Palm is welcoming the holidays with The Irving Berlin classic HOLIDAY INN playing now through December 26, 2020. This heartwarming production is a musical adaptation of the 1942 classic holiday film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire.

The uplifting yet comical story follows Jim as he leaves the bright lights of show business to settle down in a farmhouse in Connecticut. When Jim meets a spirited schoolteacher with a hidden talent to spare, they turn a farmhouse into a fabulous inn that is only open on holidays. You'll enjoy a year of celebrations with dazzling dance numbers and Irving Berlin classics such as Shaking the Blues Away, Blue Skies, Easter Parade and more.

Broadway Palm is continuing to operate at a reduced capacity of 50% with social distancing between tables and throughout the building. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures they have taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking. In addition, a temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.

Celebrate the spirit of the holidays with HOLIDAY INN at Broadway Palm playing now through December 26, 2020. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

