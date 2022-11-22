Broadway Palm Presents WHITE CHRISTMAS

Broadway Palm is welcoming the holiday season with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, playing now through December 30, 2022. The 1954 film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen.

This heart-warming classic takes you back to 1954 where two ex-GI's turned showbiz partners follow a couple of singing sisters to a Vermont inn. When they discover their former commanding officer, who owns the inn, is in jeopardy of losing the property, the foursome decides to put on a show! You'll hear some of the greatest songs ever written such as Happy Holidays, Sisters, Blue Skies and the Academy Award-winning White Christmas.

Join Broadway Palm as they welcome in the holidays with Irving Berlin's White Christmas playing now through December 25, 2022. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $85 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.