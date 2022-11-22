Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Palm Presents WHITE CHRISTMAS

Performances run now through December 30, 2022.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Broadway Palm Presents WHITE CHRISTMAS

Broadway Palm is welcoming the holiday season with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, playing now through December 30, 2022. The 1954 film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen.

This heart-warming classic takes you back to 1954 where two ex-GI's turned showbiz partners follow a couple of singing sisters to a Vermont inn. When they discover their former commanding officer, who owns the inn, is in jeopardy of losing the property, the foursome decides to put on a show! You'll hear some of the greatest songs ever written such as Happy Holidays, Sisters, Blue Skies and the Academy Award-winning White Christmas.

Join Broadway Palm as they welcome in the holidays with Irving Berlin's White Christmas playing now through December 25, 2022. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $85 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.




MACC Presents The Michael Bublé Experience Photo
MACC Presents The Michael Bublé Experience
Join Paul Todd Jr. on November 18, 2022 at 7:30pm for 'MACC Presents: The Michael Bublé Experience' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to BBMann in February 2023 Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to BBMann in February 2023
Million Dollar Quartet, the musical inspired by the electrifying true story will perform March 21-26, 2023 for a limited 1 week engagement. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10AM and can be purchased online.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, February 14-19 Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, February 14-19
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW has announced that the individual tickets for the tour of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10AM.
Naples Performing Arts Center Presents PIPPIN Next Month Photo
Naples Performing Arts Center Presents PIPPIN Next Month
Naples Performing Arts Center has announced its next Mainstage production presented at the Community School of Naples. 

More Hot Stories For You


Gulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER in DecemberGulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December
November 19, 2022

On Friday, December 2, 2022, Gulf Coast Symphony will present 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Extends To December 11 at Gulfshore PlayhouseSTEEL MAGNOLIAS Extends To December 11 at Gulfshore Playhouse
November 18, 2022

Due to popular demand, Steel Magnolias will extend through December 11, adding seven additional performances. Originally scheduled to close on December 4, the play about community and connection in a smalltown Louisiana beauty salon has already been called “a perfect play” for the season opening.
MACC Presents The Michael Bublé ExperienceMACC Presents The Michael Bublé Experience
November 17, 2022

Join Paul Todd Jr. on November 18, 2022 at 7:30pm for 'MACC Presents: The Michael Bublé Experience' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to BBMann in February 2023MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to BBMann in February 2023
November 15, 2022

Million Dollar Quartet, the musical inspired by the electrifying true story will perform March 21-26, 2023 for a limited 1 week engagement. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10AM and can be purchased online.
KEVIN JAMES: THE IRREGARDLESS TOUR Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, February 10KEVIN JAMES: THE IRREGARDLESS TOUR Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, February 10
November 14, 2022

Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00PM.