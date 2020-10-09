Broadway Palm Pauses Production of MAMMA MIA! After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

The show is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Broadway Palm has canceled this week's performances of "Mamma Mia!" after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, News-Press reports.

"This decision was made after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19," the theater said in a news release. "While this employee did not have contact with any customers, Broadway Palm made the decision to cancel performances out of an abundance of caution to ensure no other employees have been exposed."

The employee's job has not been revealed. Theater marketing director Melissa Vogt said the theater had a plan in place to deal with such a situation and has always tried to do the right thing when it comes to COVID-19.

"We are taking no chances," Vogt said. "In order to get all of our employees accurately tested, we felt it was imperative to our staff and customers to pause operations until we were as certain as possible that it was safe."

