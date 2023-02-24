Boca Raton Historical Society Will Present BACCHUS BECKONS Next Month

The Boca Raton Historical Society has announced that the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, will be back for another delicious weekend, April 29-30.

This year's event will kick-off with BACCHUS BECKONS, a special event celebrating 20 years of fine wine and food, which will be held Wednesday, March 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, at Priviara Private Aviation Hangar, 3690 Airport Road in Boca Raton. The BOCA BACCHANAL Vintner Dinner pairings will be announced at this wine and light bites reception. Tickets to attend are $60 and are available now at www.BocaBacchanal.com. This is the perfect lead-up to Boca Raton's biggest annual two-day wine and food event.

Saturday, April 29 - Vintner Dinners

BOCA BACCHANAL's unique Vintner Dinners will be held in beautiful private homes, historical locations, or other premier locations throughout Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy one of four simultaneous evenings that will pair the talents of internationally acclaimed vintners and distillers with delicious 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs. Truly an intimate evening to remember.

Ticket: $350.

Sunday Afternoon, April 30 - The Grand Tasting

This year's Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting will be held at The Addison from 1 to 4 pm, featuring prized vintners and distillers offering tasting selections of their wines, champagnes, and whiskey, as well as wine and spirits seminars. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs. There will be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages. Designed by Addison Mizner, The Addison and is considered one of the most important pieces of architecture in South Florida.

Grand Tasting Ticket: $125.

Grand Tasting plus a Seminar Ticket: $160

VIP Ticket: $250

"BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful and tasty opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society," says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Sponsors for BOCA BACCHANAL 2023 include Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), The Boca Raton, Boca Magazine, The Addison, Publix, Crown Wine and Spirits, The Berman Group, BRiC and CP Partners, JM Family, and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets to BOCA BACCHANAL 2023, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.