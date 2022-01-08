BWW Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Broadway Palm

How are they going to make it rain? That was my question when I heard Broadway Palm planned to produce Singin' in the Rain. I still don't know how they did it, but somehow set designer Robert Kovach and technical director Dominic Lau pulled it off. I am still wondering if the musicians in the pit got wet.

I'm happy to report this stage version is just as exuberant as the classic MGM movie. A stage full of folks tapping their hearts out is irresistible. Director and choreographer Amy McCleary has done it again.

The two leads, Alex Fullerton as Don Lockwood and Shannon Conboy as Kathy Seldon, are in possession of strong voices and all the charisma you'd expect, although Fullerton is closer in physique and style to Astaire than to legendary Gene Kelly. Loren Stone as sidekick Cosmo Brown is a master of physical comedy. And Alexandra Nicole Garcia as Lina Lamont is a hoot every time she opens her mouth.

Special kudos to local favorite Sami Doherty as the Lady in Green. My, can that gal high kick.

I have to confess a quirk. I am a sucker for curtain calls that flow organically from the show, so I was delighted to see the cast members emerging from behind umbrellas to take well-deserved bows.

I defy anyone to leave this production without a smile on their face.

Singin' in the Rain runs through February 12. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.