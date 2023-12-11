Avery Sommers Comes to Cafe Centro in January

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

The performance is on January 31 (Wednesday). Dinner is at 6 pm, and showtime is 8 pm.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

 For her first solo concert in more than a year, Avery Sommers, one of South Florida’s most beloved entertainers and favorite singers is returning for an intimate and deliciously triumphant performance at Café Centro, located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

The performance is on January 31 (Wednesday). Dinner is at 6 pm, and showtime is 8 pm.

In a tapestry of songs that combines hits from Broadway to Neil Sedaka to the Great American Songbook, Avery Sommers will be performing “my musical favorites for many years, the songs I love to sing, all put together in one concert,” including an audience sing-along to hits from the 1960s. She also promises to “weave in a few fun stories and magical memories” from her illustrious career.

A South Florida treasure and Broadway veteran with a “powerhouse” voice (The New York Times) and charismatic stage presence, Sommers adds the debut concert is an “homage to my parents. For Sentimental Reasons was their favorite song.”

A Copeland Davis Production, Avery Sommers: For Sentimental Reasons will be presented cabaret style and include a fabulous three-course dinner. Tickets are $170 for VIP seating, $120 for standard seating, and $80 each to sit at the bar. For reservations, call Café Centro at 561.514.4070.

Celebrated for its music and entertainment offerings, Café Centro is also hailed for its culinary excellence under the tasty direction of Executive Chef William Graver. For more information, please visit Click Here.

About Avery Sommers:

Avery Sommers appeared on Broadway in Ain’t Misbehavin’ replacing Nell Carter, Chicago, Showboat, and Broadway, and was in the first national tours of both The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (starring Ann-Margret) and Chicago, for which she won a Los Angles Ovation Award for Best Supporting Actress.

A frequent headliner at The Colony Hotel’s Royal Room, Kravis Center, Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, and more, Sommers is both a Carbonell Award winner and a seven-time nominee. In addition, she is the recipient of a Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contributions to South Florida Theater, and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2010 Monaco International Film Festival. Currently, she serves on the boards of directors for both the Carbonell Awards and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, and on the Honorary Board of Advisors for The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook


