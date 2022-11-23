Arts Center Theatre to Present THE ODD COUPLE With a Female Twist

Arts Center Theatre is following up the successful production of Jeff Daniels Apartment 3A with Neil Simon's The Odd Couple. However, this production will add a female twist to the classic version featuring Oscar and Felix. In 1985, Neil Simon revised The Odd Couple for a female cast and the play opened on Broadway that same year.

In this female version of Neil Simon's hilarious contemporary comic classic directed by Victoria Diebler, "Olive Madison" (played by Christi Lueck-Sadiq) is divorced and living in her own world of chaos behind the door of her New York apartment. At her invitation, the heartbroken and devastated Florence Unger (played by Cheryl Duggan), newly separated from her husband, moves in.

The play follows these two wildly mismatched roommates and their friends "Silvie" (played by Betsy Perdichizzi), "Vera" (played by Cheryl Johnson), "Renee" (played by Marie Prasek), and "Mickey" (played by Cindy Rea) as they gather for the weekly games of trivial pursuit and gossip. "Olive's" easy-going outlook on life and chaotic living quarters soon clash with "Florence's" highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit. When "Olive" organizes a double date with brothers "Manolo and Jesus Costazuela" (played by Les Williams and Jay Terzis), their differences come to a head, and sparks and "Flo's" linguini fly.

This production will have you laughing as these characters take you on a journey to explore the group dynamics of the vastly different personalities of this group of friends through thick and thin times. Tickets for this production that will run November 30 -December 18 at Marco Town Center (formerly the home of Marco Players) are available for purchase now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211247®id=298&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marcoislandart.org%2Farts-center-theater%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 Art Center members' price is $35 and non-members' price is $40.

About Marco Island Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts brings a wide variety of arts to its community through art exhibitions, engaging educational programs for adults and children, and a diverse assortment of events. The Art Center serves as a professional and financial driver for visual and performing artists and educators through exhibition, performance, and teaching opportunities while being a catalyst that fuels economic development, an understanding of cultural diversity, and community cohesion.

Mission: Marco Island Center for the Arts inspires artistic expression and advances education and appreciation of the arts. The Art Center honors Marco Island and Southwest Florida's rich, diverse, and creative heritage through active community engagement in the visual and performing arts.

