Alyssa Edwards, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS Champion, to Play Provincetown Town Hall

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Drag comedy sensation Alyssa Edwards, the reigning champion of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, will appear in a one-night-only stand-up show celebrating Bear Week. A breakout star and fan favorite from Drag Race Season 5, Edwards has since become a global icon, starring in the Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen and currently headlining the War on the Catwalk 2026 tour. On July 12th, she joins this summer's music and comedy series at Provincetown Town Hall.

Born Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, Alyssa Edwards is an entertainer, choreographer, and one of drag's most beloved personalities. An accomplished dance instructor and a standout on the drag pageant circuit before her television debut, she rose to international fame on Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2013, where her candid confessionals, quick wit, and now-legendary tongue pops made her an instant fan favorite. She returned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2 in 2016, cementing her status as one of the franchise's all-time greats, and in 2018 welcomed audiences into her world with the Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen, built around her award-winning Beyond Belief Dance Company in Mesquite, Texas.

In 2024, Edwards finally claimed the crown that had long eluded her, winning the first-ever season of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars and taking her place in the International Pavilion of the Drag Race Hall of Fame as the reigning “Queen of the Mothertucking World.” Today she headlines the touring live revue War on the Catwalk and continues to sell out theaters across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America - all while teaching the next generation of dancers back home in Texas. Equal parts comedian, showgirl, and force of nature, Alyssa Edwards arrives in Provincetown at the height of her powers.

Mark Cortale's 2026 Provincetown Town Hall season, which once again supports Sandy Hook Promise, is sponsored by Brasswood Inn, Ptown Bikes, Fanizzi's Restaurant, Showqueen Gallery, Cape Air, Provincetown Gym and Ptown Blooms.

The evening will also raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise, with Edwards serving up tales, tea, and all the laughs. For tickets and information, please visit PtownTownHall.com.

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