ANYTHING GOES, SWEET CHARITY & More Set for Gulfshore Playhouse 2024-2025 Season

The season will also feature Dial M for Murder, and much more.
Gulfshore Playhouse has unveiled its complete 2024-2025 season, the first in the new Baker Theatre and Education Center. Performances begin October 27, 2024. As the only fully professional LORT (League of Resident Theatres) theatre company in Naples, Gulfshore Playhouse will welcome casts and creative teams from Broadway and beyond to grace both the Broadway-sized Moran Mainstage and flexible, black box Struthers Studio.
“It is with utmost joy and gratitude that I get to say: Welcome to the 2024-2025 season at Gulfshore Playhouse, our inaugural season at the Baker Theatre and Education Center,” said Founder, CEO and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury. “Finally, our grand dream is no longer in the future tense, it's right before us in glorious, vibrant reality.”
In the building are two venues: the Moran Mainstage and the Struthers Studio, in addition to an entire wing dedicated to educational programs, which allows Gulfshore Playhouse to serve in so many ways, providing a wide variety of programming to ensure all are getting the best in arts and education. The educational offerings will expand greatly this next season, serving students of all stages of life.
In the Moran Mainstage, there are four productions lined up. Launching the season in November is the beloved musical comedy, Anything Goes. Coury will direct this toe-tapping, Broadway-sized musical. Full of dazzling musical theatre spectacle, this is the perfect way to kick off the inaugural season and a tiding of all good things to come. In the winter of 2025, a fresh adaptation of a Hitchcock classic, Dial “M” for Murder, directed by Jackson Gay, will grace the stage. Continuing the season, they'll produce the outrageous, timeless comedy, Noises Off. Wrapping up their debut season is Sweet Charity, directed and choreographed by Artistic Associate Dann Dunn. With a hilarious book by Neil Simon, this musical is a cherry on top of what will be a very memorable theatrical cake.
In the Struthers Studio, a flexible black box space, Gulfshore Playhouse will design three different stage configurations for three thought-provoking productions. First up, Every Brilliant Thing, directed by Risa Brainin and starring Jeffrey Binder, is an uplifting and interactive one-man show where the audience will help bring the story to life. Next, one of the most popular plays in America, The Lehman Trilogy, highlighting three generations of the infamous American dynasty will be directed by Jeffrey Binder. Last, they'll transform the theatre into an atmospheric jazz club for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, a jukebox musical about songstress Billie Holiday, directed by Marshall Jones III. Guests will be able to get a drink at the bar right inside the theatre.
More about the shows follows below.
Education is a true priority for Gulfshore Playhouse, as demonstrated by the upcoming slate of new (and ongoing) theatre education programs for people of all ages. Gulfshore Playhouse will continue work in the community with the ArtReach programming, educating in the schools with ThinkTheatre, and training pre-professional students through The Conservatory, all while creating new opportunities for the entire community on the Gulfshore Playhouse campus. Expanded educational programming will give all the opportunity to learn theatre arts from professionals, grow self-confidence, and engage with a community of fellow theatre lovers.
Further details about education programming follows below.
Flex Passes for the 2024-2025 season go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, February 20 at 10:00AM and include Full Season packages, Moran Mainstage only, and a Struthers Studio VIP package which includes access to cabaret tables during Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Additionally, those who purchase a 2024-2025 Flex Pass before January 2025 will be given exclusive access to purchase and redeem Flex Passes before they go on sale to the public for the 2025-2026 season. Flex Passes can be ordered online at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or by phone at 239.261.PLAY.
THE 2024-2025 SEASON
Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter
Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse
New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman
Directed by Kristen Coury
Moran Mainstage
Opening Night: November 1, 2024 at 7:30PM
All aboard for a delightful, delicious, and de-lovely flagship production of this Tony-winning musical in the brand-new Moran Mainstage. As the S.S. American sets sail across the Atlantic, the lovelorn Billy stows away to try and halt the wedding between Hope, his love, and her would-be husband. Tapping sailors, dancing showgirls, and singing gangsters collide in this madcap musical comedy featuring an iconic score by Cole Porter.
Directed by Risa Brainin
Starring Jeffrey Binder
Struthers Studio
Opening Night: November 14, 2024 at 7:30PM
#1) Ice cream. #2) Kung Fu movies. #3) Burning things. #4) Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. #5) Construction cranes. #6) Me.
What are the brilliant things that make your life worth living? In this one-of-a-kind production, you are invited to help tell the story. Our narrator began his own list at age seven to help his depressed mother through an episode and ended up transforming the way he looked at the world. Swinging from despair to hope, this one-man show will surprise you with its humor, compassion, and hope. The result is a poignant and unforgettable, immersive theatrical experience.
Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher
From the original by Frederick Knott
Directed by Jackson Gay
Moran Mainstage
Opening Night: January 16, 2025 at 7:30PM
A fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Hitchcock's masterpiece! A twisted web of blackmail, passion, and revenge takes center stage in this suspense-filled story. Gold-digging husband Tony believes he has concocted the perfect crime to take revenge on his adulterous wife, but when his carefully laid plan goes awry, everyone gets caught in its snare. A stunning thriller never goes out of style, and this one will keep you guessing until the very end.
Adapted by Ben Power
Directed by Jeffrey Binder
Struthers Studio
Opening Night: January 30, 2025 at 7:30PM
One of the most produced in America, this Tony Award-winning play is the story of a family and a company that changed the world. In 1844, a Jewish immigrant from Bavaria arrives in America dreaming of a new life. 163 years later, the Lehman Brothers financial empire he created collapses and brings the global economy to its knees. Three actors lyrically perform this intimate saga of epic proportions, chronicling the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of an American dynasty.
Directed by Peter Amster
Moran Mainstage
Opening Night: February 27, 2025 at 7:30PM
Lauded as “the funniest farce ever written,” this classic British comedy follows an eccentric troupe of actors stumbling through a flop called Nothing On. As the company moves from rehearsals to performances, things go from chaotic to spectacularly catastrophic both onstage and off. Prepare yourself for an evening of rib-aching laughter and feel-good entertainment from start to finish.
By Lainie Robertson
Directed by Marshall Jones III
Struthers Studio
Opening Night: March 20, 2025 at 7:30PM
Pull up a chair, order a delicious drink, and turn back the hands of time as they transform the Struthers Studio into a swanky jazz nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday. Revel in unforgettable songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit” and stories from the remarkable life of the lady who sings the blues. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman's ability to mine humor from hardship—and to the transformative power of song.
Book by Neil Simon
Music by Cy Coleman
Lyrics by Dorothy Fields
Directed and Choregraphed by Dann Dunn
Moran Mainstage
Opening Night: April 10, 2025 at 7:30PM
Hapless but unflappable Charity Hope Valentine desperately seeks love and a better life in 1960s New York City in this exuberant, groovy, hilarious musical comedy. Featuring a book by Neil Simon and musical theatre standards like “Big Spender” and “There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This,” this sparkling TonyⓇ-winning musical was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Shirley MacClaine. Enjoy pure musical theatre delight in this classic that captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of life in the Big City for an irrepressible optimist.
Join them for one of their ArtReach engagement events and get closer to the art on stage. Hear from creatives, cast members, directors, and more about how this production came together as well as audience responses to the themes in the shows.
Designer Talkback: Hear from the production designers about their designs of the show and gain insight into the world of creating for live theatre.
Actor Talkback: Join the cast after the show for a Q&A about the process, the show, or even just to learn what it's like to be an actor!
Pre-Show Discussion: Delve into the themes and topics of the production before you see it by engaging in a group discussion with a member of the Gulfshore Playhouse artistic staff! Pre-show discussions begin 45 minutes prior to the show on their specified date.
Post-Show Discussion: After the curtain falls, join us for an inside the actor's studio style conversation, moderated by a member of the Gulfshore Playhouse staff, with performers from the production.
All Adult Education programs through 2025 and Conservatory programs through December of 2024 will go on sale February 20, 2024 at 10AM.
Adult Education Programs
Explore the world of theatre with The Lecture Series at Gulfshore Playhouse – a monthly series of insightful discussions about theatre and the arts. From the history of musicals to behind-the-scenes revelations, join us on a journey led by seasoned professionals, scholars, and industry experts.
Time: 11am-12pm
Cost: $30 per lecture, also available as a Flex Pass package of 3, 6, or 9 passes
Join us for a laid-back evening of creativity at their Paint 'n Sip events! Sip on your favorite wine, unwind on our beautiful terrace, and let your artistic side shine. Their skilled instructor will lead you through every step, making it a relaxed and enjoyable experience. No painting experience needed – just bring your enthusiasm! Whether you're an aspiring artist or just looking for a fun night out, their Paint 'n Sip events promise a delightful blend of wine, laughter, and artistic exploration.
Renowned artist and entrepreneur Jennifer Norqual will be leading these classes. With a remarkable 15-year legacy, Jen is the visionary founder of Docks by Jen, a prominent establishment nestled in the heart of downtown Naples at Tin City. Her artistic prowess is further demonstrated by her membership in four esteemed art leagues, and she regularly showcases her work at several art shows each month.
Time: 6-8PM
Cost: $100 per session
Age: 21+
Instructor: Jennifer Norqual
Introducing Broadway Zumba at Gulfshore Playhouse – where fitness meets the magic of Broadway! Join experienced Zumba instructor Evelyn Sevilla for an energizing fusion of Zumba and iconic show tunes, led by our enthusiastic instructor. Whether you're a Zumba lover or a Broadway enthusiast, this class is designed for all levels, and no dance experience is required. Join us for an hour of pure fun, feel the infectious energy, and let the vibrant beats of Broadway elevate your fitness routine at Gulfshore Playhouse's Broadway Zumba class!
Dates: Every Monday beginning November 4, 2024 - May 26, 2025
Time: 9-10AM
Cost: $15 drop-in, 10-class package for $135
Instructor: Evelyn Sevilla
Welcome to Founder Friday at Gulfshore Playhouse – a monthly, exclusive one-hour event held on the first Friday of each month! Your extraordinary journey begins in the Founders' Lounge, setting the stage for an intimate and immersive experience. Led by our visionary Founder and CEO, Kristen Coury, this isn't just a tour – it's a captivating storytelling session that delves into the rich history of our organization, leading up to the realization of the dream in the new Gulfshore Playhouse Baker Theatre and Education Center. Each Founder Friday promises unique tales, making it a worthwhile return for patrons and their friends.
Dates: January 3, February 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, 2025
Time: 10-11AM
Cost: $25
With: Kristen Coury
Welcome to the Gulfshore Playhouse Adult Acting: Page to Stage class! Here is where your dramatic journey begins or continues in a supportive and creative environment using Word for Word, an innovative program that performs short stories in their entirety. The world of the short story, while not infinite, is vast. There are many short stories waiting to be performed; the possibilities of linking this perfect literary form with theatre performance are tremendous!
This class is tailored for adults of all experience levels, whether you're an aspiring actor or someone looking to explore the world of theatre for the first time. This class will conclude with a performance of a pre-selected short-story. Following the performance, the performers and director will answer audience questions about the theatrical style, the story, and the process.
Directed by Susan Harloe, Founding Artistic Director of Word for Word Performing Arts Company, an AEA theatre company (BAT Tier IV), founded 30 years ago in San Francisco. Since then, Word for Word has become an award-winning theatre company, creating a vibrant ArtsEd program, and an annual season in our home base, the Z Space. For two decades, Word for Word has also toured annually throughout France, a program which Susan created and managed.
