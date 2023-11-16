A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Coming to Arts Bonita Actors Theatre This Holiday Season

Step into the Timeless Tale of "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" (From the novella by Charles Dickens adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, music by Kevin Connors) at Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

Bonita Springs, FL - October 26, 2023 - Charles Dickens' immortal classic, "A Christmas Carol," comes to life in a captivating way in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Set against the backdrop of a 1940s Christmas Eve live radio broadcast, this heartwarming production promises to be an unforgettable experience for all generations.

The talented cast of "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" includes both adult and youth actors, ensuring a captivating and entertaining performance that the whole family can enjoy. The story is brought to life with live music and immersive sound effects, transporting the audience to the golden era of radio theater.

This production is brought to you by the same creative minds responsible for "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," one of the top ten most-produced plays in America. "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" is poised to become a cherished holiday memory that the entire family will treasure.

Meet the Creative Team

Directed by Kody C Jones* (Footloose and Matilda at Arts Bonita; West Side Story and It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Florida Repertory Theatre)

Music Directed by Joseph Brauer (Jekyll and Hyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at Arts Bonita; Little Women the Musical and The Addams Family at Gulfshore Playhouse)

Stage Managed by Tatum Bates (Hamlet in Hamlet at FGCU, Officer Max in Bulletproof Backpack at Arts Bonita)

Meet the Cast

Harry "Jazzbo" Hollywood: Eric Ortiz (Rev. Moore in Footloose at Arts Bonita, Leading Player in Pippin at NPAC)

Freddie Filmore: Cameron Rogers (Anthony in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at The Lab Theater, Robert "Flash" in Murder in Paradise at The Broadway Palm, Coach/Betty Blast in Footloose at Arts Bonita)

Sally Applewhite: Amanda Collins (Martha Dunstock in Heathers at TheatreZone, Aunt Lulu in Footloose at Arts Bonita)

Lana Sherwood: Danica Murray (Mrs. Gibbs in Our Town at Arts Bonita, The Woman in Woman in Black at Florida Repertory Theatre, Paulina in The Seagull at FSW, Caitlin O'Hare in Over the River and Through the Woods at The Broadway Palm)

Jake Laurents: Noah Garcia (Peter in Silent Sky, Mortimer in Stories of Spoon River at FGCU)

Voice of Tiny Tim/Good Boy: Louis Fuelling (Mowgli in The Jungle Book and Romeo in Newsies at Arts Bonita)

Voice of Martha Cratchit/Good Girl: Sydney Ernst (Matilda in Matilda, Featured Soloist in Broadway Today, Les in Newsies at Arts Bonita)

Performance Details

"A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" will be held at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, located at 10150 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Performances are scheduled for December 7th-10th.

Ticket Information

Students: $10

Adults: $35

Tickets can be purchased through the following methods:

Online at Click Here

Over the phone at 239.495.8989

At the door (based on availability)