3RD ANNUAL STAGE IT! PLAY FESTIVAL Announced At Center for the Performing Arts Bonita Springs

3RD ANNUAL STAGE IT! PLAY FESTIVAL.

Redefining Entertainment at Center for the Performing Arts Bonita Springs

Friday & Saturday, April 26 & 27, 2019; 7:00pm, Saturday & Sunday, April 27 & 28, 2018; 2:00pm. Center for Performing Arts - Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Tickets: $25 (10% off for current CFABS Members). http://artcenterbonita.org/stageit/index.html

In just three years, the wildly successful new play competition "Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival" has truly become an international theater event. Playwrights and judges from around the world participated by writing, submitting and adjudicating 280 separate 10-minute plays, and over the final weekend in April, this process comes to its spectacular culmination with a live production for 10 of these plays at the Festival.

Short plays are a huge hit with audiences in Southwest Florida, and in three years the festival has more than doubled in size. Last year's festival was performed to capacity audiences and spawned an equally successful spin-off series entitled "Funny Shorts Live." A majority of this year's winning plays are comedies, but we have verse, existential, a teen play, and one based on live interviews. Subjects include agoraphobia, class reunions, driving tests, sisters, mothers and daughters, bank robbery, and homelessness. From heart-wrenching drama to uproarious comedy, there is plenty for audiences to enjoy.

Each of these top notch 10-minute plays will be performed four times during the festival (In Alphabetical Order):

After the Intervention, by W.L. Newkirk - Celebration, Florida

Another Brick Through the Window, by Lindsey Brown - Auckland, New Zealand

Bunnies , by Greg Atkins - Los Alamitos, California

Filial Malfeasance, by Donald Ralph Lampton - Palm Coast, Florida

Pre-War, by Jennifer O'Grady - Pelham, New York

Satisfaction Guaranteed , by Judd Lear Silverman - Brooklyn, New York

Stain, by Oded Gross - Montclair, New Jersey

Stargazers, by Greg Gould-Canberra, Australia

Ta-Da! Or Toodle-Oo, by Emily Hageman-Sioux City, Iowa

This Hungry Churchyard, by Jonathan Josephson-Pasadena, California

The plays will be directed by Frank Blocker, Luis Pages, Leslie Sanderson and Marilee Warner. The cast includes Giselle Cairney, Michael D. Cherbini, Michael Francisco Cherbini, Keith Gahagan, Melissa Hennig, Kip Jones, Maria Mair, Rita Meehan, Skyler Moore, Luis Pages, Leslie Sanderson, Alec Taylor, Jennifer Valiente, and Lorelai Vega.

In conjunction with the live performances, The Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs is releasing the book, Stage It! 3: Twenty 10-Minute Plays. This volume contains the ten winning plays and ten more which nearly made the cut. The Stage It! books have been used in college classes, including classes at Rutgers University. The book contains the scripts, details about the competition and there is plenty for actors, students and readers to enjoy. In particular, The Centers for the Arts and this book encourage you to STAGE IT!





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You