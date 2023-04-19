Word For Word's Season Opener HOME Will Tour France in May

In May Word for Word's Production of George Saunders HOME will go to France, on May 10 to Angers and May 16 to Paris. This follows a run in San francisco where Words for Words' first season production was received enthusiastically by audiences and press alike.

Since 1994, Word for Word has annually toured one of their signature short story productions to schools, libraries, and theaters in France. Originally funded by the Florence Gould Foundation, Word for Word has been performing in France for 24 years to thousands of French audience members sharing the experience.

Word for Word has a history of adapting stories by George Saunders. HOME is about a war veteran returning to a home that is increasingly cruel and absurd, and his quest for understanding and compassion. HOME is directed by Word for Word core company member Sheila Balter with a cast that features Tre'Vonne Bell, Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe, Robert Ernst*, Norman Gee*, Lisa Hori-Garcia*, Brennan Pickman-Thoon*, Brian Rivera*and JoAnne Winter*.

"The Word for Word tours have been an exceptional opportunity for scores of Bay Area artists who first performed in a full production in San Francisco and to subsequently travel by train throughout France, bringing dozens of American short stories to widely diverse French audiences." remarks Susan Harloe, Founding Tour Manager. Continuing "An equally special honor for writers, Pulitzer Prize recipient Andrew Sean Greer traveled with the company in 2011 to see the Word for Word production of his story "The Islanders" on the French stage. The Word for Word tours began in 1994 as a grassroots venture to bring American stories to the American Library in Paris. The first stories presented were "Berenice" by Edgar Allan Poe, and "The Standard of Living" by Dorothy Parker. This first venture grew into a multi-city tour of French libraries, schools, theatrical venues, and the occasional jazz club."

Tour Dates

ANGERS

May 10, 7:30 pm; May 11, 3pm and 7:30pm

at Université Catholique de l'Ouest, Angers

Sponsored by the English-Language Library of Angers.

For Reservations, Tel 02.41.24.97.07 or info@ellia.org

PARIS

May 16, 7:30 pm

Théatre le Ranelagh, 5, rue des Vignes, Paris 16ème.

Sponsored by the Ecole Jeannine Manuel and The American Library in Paris.

Reservations: www.americanlibraryinparis.org/wfw