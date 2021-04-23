France has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in France. Check out the list below!

Are you a performing arts student who is interested in blogging about your school productions and the theatre scene in France? Contact us here.

Looking to list your school in a roundup or submit a correction? Get in touch here.

Ecole Internationale De Theatre Jacques Lecoq

The education offered by the school is spread over two years, during which students move along two parallel paths: on the one hand the study of improvisation and its rules and on the other movement technique and its analysis. These dual journeys are supplemented by "auto-cours" through which the students' own theatre work takes shape.

The aim of the school is to produce a young theatre of new work, generating performance languages which emphasise the physical playing of the actor. Creative work is constantly stimulated, largely through improvisation, which is also the first approach to playwriting. The school's sights are set on art theatre, but theatre education is broader than the theatre itself. It is not just a matter of training actors, but of educating theatre artists of all kinds: authors, directors, scenographers as well as actors. One of the school's Unique Features is to provide as broad and as durable a foundation as possible, since we know that each student will go on to make his own journey.

The teaching at the school brings meaning to an artistic path and has an impact on every field of knowledge. It is not just a method which is being handed down, but also proposes permanent references and values.

Every year, young actors from some thirty countries enroll at the school, which is a focus of exchange and cross-fertilisation, where the spontaneous blend of cultures contributes its own resonance to the teaching, extending the quest for a shared poetic wealth.

Learn more here.

Conservatoire de Bordeaux Jacques Thibaud

The Conservatoire de Bordeaux Jacques Thibaud is a public artistic education establishment that offers training in music and performing arts. Whether they intend to practice as an amateur or a professional activity, students are encouraged to express their passion and to experiment with different forms of art.

Learn more here.

Cours Florent Paris

Discover the world of Cours Florent and its program: Acting in English! Get into a drama school in Paris. Training with us, students will not only have the chance to refine their dramatic acting skills for theater and films but also to experience full immersion in the cultural and artistic life of France.

Learn more here.