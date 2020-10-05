Performances run until December 31, 2020.

Théâtre des Nouveautés presents How to Become a Parisian in One Hour, a one-man show starring Olivier Giraud.

Performances run until December 31, 2020.

It's the only lesson you'll ever need! No, you will not learn French, but you'll learn how to behave 'like a Parisian', as well as the major differences between French people and Anglo-Saxons. It's a daring, rip-roaring, self-deprecating one-man-show, sure to be the highlight of your trip. How to Become a Parisian in One Hour has welcomed more than 800,000 spectators since 2009!

Click here to learn more.

Shows View More France Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You