Théâtre des Nouveautés Presents HOW TO BECOME A PARISIAN IN ONE HOUR

Performances run until December 31, 2020.

Oct. 5, 2020  

Théâtre des Nouveautés presents How to Become a Parisian in One Hour, a one-man show starring Olivier Giraud.

It's the only lesson you'll ever need! No, you will not learn French, but you'll learn how to behave 'like a Parisian', as well as the major differences between French people and Anglo-Saxons. It's a daring, rip-roaring, self-deprecating one-man-show, sure to be the highlight of your trip. How to Become a Parisian in One Hour has welcomed more than 800,000 spectators since 2009!

