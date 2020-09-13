Theatre National de la Danse Presents 'Journees europeennes du patrimoine'

The events take place for European Heritage Days, on 19 and 20 September 2020.

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, on 19 and 20 September 2020, Chaillot ouvre la danse opens its doors for visits to the theatre in the presence of lecturer guides and moments of the dance: performances of artists, open rehearsals, and classes.

Visits

Masterpiece Art deco, where vestibules, galleries and fireplaces succeed and overlap, Chaillot - Théâtre national de la Danse invites you to wander freely in all its spaces, especially those recently rehabilitated which remained inaccessible since the 1970s. Several guide-speakers are at your disposal to comment on the various places, do not hesitate to invite them to the following meeting points: Grand Foyer, Staircase, Galerie des Nabis, Hall Gémier, Quatre Colonne.

Chaillot 4 House, dance battle designed by Ousmane Sy

Exceptional and unique event organized in partnership between All 4 House, the Théâtre National de Chaillot and the Collective FAIR-E/CCN of Rennes and Brittany.

Two pools of 6 dancers each clash. The jury is composed of Youngson and Frankwa, both DJs and internationally recognized dancers. Under the six to smoke mode, each dancer faces each member of the opposing pool without transition. Teams are made up of key figures in their styles, whether locking, breaking, hip hop, hype, house, dance hall, waacking, afro house, krump, top rock or floorwork. Four of the twelve dancers are chosen from an online cast.

Learn more at http://theatre-chaillot.fr/fr/saison-2020-2021/chaillot-ouvre-danse.

