Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Paris Opera Continues to Perform With Masks and Testing in Place

The company's new staging of "Faust" by 19th-century French composer Charles Gounod is to be screened on television and online from Friday.

Mar. 25, 2021  
The Paris Opera Continues to Perform With Masks and Testing in Place

Paris Opera is continuing to perform while wearing masks. The Economic Times explored just how they do it.

"It really disturbs the delivery," said Sylvie Delaunay, who has been with the chorus for more than 20 years. "When one sings opera, there are deep inhalations and deep exhalations, so if breathing is restricted, we get tired very easily."

The company's new staging of "Faust" by 19th-century French composer Charles Gounod is to be screened on television and online from Friday. The chorus has learned what works and what doesn't. The high-filtration FFP2 masks proved difficult, said Delaunay.

Instead, the chorus has opted for stiff surgical masks, in black for the actual performance.

Soloists have been permitted to perform without a mask, and they receive daily Covid-19 tests, and while the chorus was bunched together for the final show, they had to socially distance throughout rehearsals.

"We're less able to hear each other. We hear our neighbours... but the sound of the group is more distant. It's not at all the same," said Delaunay.

"The job of a chorus singer is all about exaggerating the pronunciation of words," said chorus master Jose Luis Basso. "But still the results aren't too bad."

Read more on The Economic Times.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
Future Broadway Star Tote
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom T-Shirt

Related Articles View More France Stories
Theatreland to Host PHANTOMS FOR LEROUX Event to Help Save La Cave de Gaston Leroux Photo

Theatreland to Host PHANTOMS FOR LEROUX Event to Help Save 'La Cave de Gaston Leroux'

Arts Workers Occupy Theatres Across France in Protest of Continued Closure Photo

Arts Workers Occupy Theatres Across France in Protest of Continued Closure

Theatre Champs Elysees Presents a Piano Concert From Piotr Anderszewsk Photo

Theatre Champs Elysees Presents a Piano Concert From Piotr Anderszewsk

Opéra National de Paris Cancels Performances Through April 5 Photo

Opéra National de Paris Cancels Performances Through April 5


More Hot Stories For You

  • Indian Council Of Cultural Relations Organizes Classical Dance Event To Celebrate Queer Expression Of Indian Artists
  • World University Of Design Presents YAJNASENI, an Art Exhibition Of 23 Female Artists
  • Theatre Returns To Shri Ram Center With Rama Pandey's Play GIRAFTARI
  • Rama Pandey Brings GIRAFTARI To Delhi