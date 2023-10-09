SWAN LANGUAGE Comes to the Paris Opera in December

Performances run at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen from 08 to 11 December 2023.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Swan Language comes to Paris Opera in December. Performances run at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen from 08 to 11 December 2023.

"I think it will be more profitable for me to make my round in the world," says the ugly duckling, fleeing the world's violence. Freely inspired by Andersen's fairy tale, Swan Language poetically recounts the salutary wanderings of artists of artists who are transformed by their encounter.

A fusion of puppetry, dance and sign language, this story of dance returns to the beauty of the everyday test to find ourselves.


Show in French and in French Sign Language

For all audiences
9 Dec. 2023 at 3pm
9 Dec. 2023 at 8pm

School audiences – Booking conditions
8 Dec. 2023 at 10am
8 Dec. 2023 at 2pm
11 Dec. 2023 at 2 pm

Prices
Adult: € 16
Under 15 years old: € 5
School: € 5 per student - 1 free accompanying adult for every 10 students




