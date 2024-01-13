Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet

Touring in France, before moving on to Australia

By: Jan. 13, 2024

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De Massy Photo 2 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De Massy
BEJART BALLET BAUSANNE Comes to the Paris Opera This Week Photo 3 BEJART BALLET BAUSANNE Comes to the Paris Opera This Week

Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet

For the 6th time since the beginning of the 80s, West Side Story, the Berstein-Sondheim-Laurents masterpiece, was back in Paris for a limited run as part of a French tour before going to Sydney in April. In sync with the release of the Bradley Cooper biopic Maestro, it is great that younger generations are able to get a look at the real original thing on stage in this new reimagined staging by Lonny Price, which emphasizes Robbin’s choreography, as recreated by Julio Monge, even adding on some more dancing in the scene changes, much in the way that An American in Paris, which originated at Chatelet, also did. Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet

The fast-moving set design by Anna Louizos, lighting by Fabrice Kebour and costumes by Alejo Vietti add a fresh look to this production, which nonetheless doesn’t achieve the same level of modernity as the Spielberg movie remake or the excellent French version at the Bruxellons! festival last summer. This is also due to the cast, which, while more than adequate, is just not outstanding enough to give the well-known characters new life. Jadon Webster has an impressive voice but doesn’t have real chemistry with Melanie Sierra, perhaps the oldest Maria, even if a bit of a Natalie Wood look-alike. Antony Sanchez and Taylor Harley as Bernardo and Riff do a good job, but also lack the emotional depth of David Alvarez and Mike Faist in Spielberg cinematic masterpiece; same for Kyra Sorce as Anita, who really pulls out the dancing but lacks the pizazz of Chita Rivera, Rita Moreno, or Ariana DeBose; her eleven o’clock duet with Sierra “A Boy Like That/I Have a Love”, perhaps the single greatest piece in musical theater history, failed to bring me to tears like it usually does. Another number, “Gee, Officer Krupke”, didn’t really work either, coming off as too campy, but the dance at the gym and the dream ballet were spectacularly delivered.

Yet, for the new staging, the strength of the dancing ensemble, and the pure joy of hearing Bernstein’s glorious music arranged by Grant Sturiale, directing a full orchestra, in the majestic Châtelet Theater, this West Side Story is worth a see. If you missed it there, the production will be in Lyon in February and Rouen and Nantes in March. 



RELATED STORIES - France

1
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet Photo
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet

For the 6th time since the beginning of the 80s, West Side Story, the Berstein-Sondheim Laurents masterpiece, was back in Paris for a limited run as part of a French tour before going to Sydney in April. In sync with the release of the Bradley Cooper biopic Maestro, it is great that younger generations are able to get a look at the real original thing.

2
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De Massy Photo
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De Massy

Don't miss this new touring production of The Sound of Music, with dialogues in French and Songs in English.

3
BEJART BALLET BAUSANNE Comes to the Paris Opera This Week Photo
BEJART BALLET BAUSANNE Comes to the Paris Opera This Week

More than ten years after its last tour at the Paris Opera, the Béjart Ballet Lausanne returns this season in answer to a fourth invitation. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

4
JIRI KYLIAN EVENING is Now Playing at the Paris Opera Photo
JIRI KYLIAN EVENING is Now Playing at the Paris Opera

Jiří Kylián Evening is now playing at the Paris Opera. Performances will run through 31 December 2023.

From This Author - Patrick Honoré

Patrick Honoré runs the magazine Broadwayguy.com and has been a musical theater critic for 15 years, sarting as the French Musical Corespondant for the paper edition of Musical Stages in London... Patrick Honoré">(read more about this author)

Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De MassyReview: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De Massy
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPEND ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Lido 2Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPEND ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Lido 2
Review: ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY at Le Son de la TerreReview: ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY at Le Son de la Terre
Review: SPAMALOT at Théatre De ParisReview: SPAMALOT at Théatre De Paris

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
View all Videos

France SHOWS

Recommended For You