Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet

For the 6th time since the beginning of the 80s, West Side Story, the Berstein-Sondheim-Laurents masterpiece, was back in Paris for a limited run as part of a French tour before going to Sydney in April. In sync with the release of the Bradley Cooper biopic Maestro, it is great that younger generations are able to get a look at the real original thing on stage in this new reimagined staging by Lonny Price, which emphasizes Robbin’s choreography, as recreated by Julio Monge, even adding on some more dancing in the scene changes, much in the way that An American in Paris, which originated at Chatelet, also did.

The fast-moving set design by Anna Louizos, lighting by Fabrice Kebour and costumes by Alejo Vietti add a fresh look to this production, which nonetheless doesn’t achieve the same level of modernity as the Spielberg movie remake or the excellent French version at the Bruxellons! festival last summer. This is also due to the cast, which, while more than adequate, is just not outstanding enough to give the well-known characters new life. Jadon Webster has an impressive voice but doesn’t have real chemistry with Melanie Sierra, perhaps the oldest Maria, even if a bit of a Natalie Wood look-alike. Antony Sanchez and Taylor Harley as Bernardo and Riff do a good job, but also lack the emotional depth of David Alvarez and Mike Faist in Spielberg cinematic masterpiece; same for Kyra Sorce as Anita, who really pulls out the dancing but lacks the pizazz of Chita Rivera, Rita Moreno, or Ariana DeBose; her eleven o’clock duet with Sierra “A Boy Like That/I Have a Love”, perhaps the single greatest piece in musical theater history, failed to bring me to tears like it usually does. Another number, “Gee, Officer Krupke”, didn’t really work either, coming off as too campy, but the dance at the gym and the dream ballet were spectacularly delivered.

Yet, for the new staging, the strength of the dancing ensemble, and the pure joy of hearing Bernstein’s glorious music arranged by Grant Sturiale, directing a full orchestra, in the majestic Châtelet Theater, this West Side Story is worth a see. If you missed it there, the production will be in Lyon in February and Rouen and Nantes in March.