Review: Les Trophees De La Comedie Musicale at Casino De Paris

After two years of absence, Les Trophées de la comédie musicale are getting bigger and bigger, from no live audience at the Trévise Theatre in its first annual production, to the first live version three years ago, to the packed Casino de Paris this year for its 4th annual ceremony. Hosted by the splendidly vivacious Marion Préïté, with a very funny and clever opening number about the tricks of the trade, an original number by Christopher Delarue and Shay Alon (Oliver!) like the even better closing number celebrating the ever-growing if late coming love affair between Paris and musical theater, with quintessentially Broadway choreography by Cécile Chaduteau, complete with Chorus Line-like kick line involving the entire cast.

Best Musical deservedly and expectedly went to The Producers, which will resume its successful run at the Théâtre de Paris in September, and we were graced with spirited performance of the Bailey and Bloom duet "We Can Do It!". Best Director went to Alexis Michalik for this first musical effort of his, and we certainly hope it's not his last! Merci Francis-Les Croquettes won in the Best Musical Review category. Expectedly, The Lion King won Best Revival. The always excellent Marina Pangos won Best Actress for Exit, while Benoît Cauden deservedly took home the Best Actor award for his performance of Leo Bloom in The Producers, and the irrepressible Andy Cocq was a surefire Best Supporting Actor winner for his hilarious portrayal of Carmen Gia in the same show. Best Supporting Actress was Céline Espérin for Est-ce que j'ai une gueule d'Arletty?, which also brought out a Best Newcomer Award for Elodie Menant. Romain Rachline Borgeaud won Best Choreographer for his highly original, long running film noir, tap dance, and rap musical Stories, which also won Best Scenic Design (Frederica Mugnai, Jipanco, Alex Hardellet). Best Book winners were Stéphane Laporte and Gaétan Borg for Exit, and Best Score went to the collective effort behind Les Coquettes. Best Musical Adaptation justly went to Nicolas Engel for The Producers, no easy task translating this work into French! Charlie and the Chocolate Factory won for Best Costumes by Sylvain Rigault, while a special trophy went Festival Bruxellons!, currently presenting the first non-German-language version of the successful musical Elizabeth.

A welcome addition was to live performances form the nominated shows was a moving tribute to Judy Garland for her centenary in the form of a wonderful medley arrange by Shay Alon, followed by a fully choreographed production number of "Get Happy," from the movie Summer Stock. Acknowledging her legacy in musical theater is definitely another step forward in the assimilation of American musical culture into the ever-growing French musical theatre community and audience. Many thanks to the production team for such a delightful evening. Vive Les Trophées de la comédie musicale!