Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ISABELLE GEORGE at Bal Blomet and La Nouvelle Eve

Review: ISABELLE GEORGE at Bal Blomet and La Nouvelle Eve

Isabelle Georges' Broadway concert at the Bal Blomet and Oh là là ! at La Nouvelle Eve

Jan. 12, 2023  

This December belongs to French triple threat, Isabelle Georges, who incidentally once adapted Maury Yeston's song circle December Songs for Paris, which she subsequently recorded! Accompanied by a seven-piece band incorporating the Brass Quintet Magnifica conducted by her musical director, Raphaël Sanchez (himself composer of many musicals of the Paris fringe) and sharing the stage with her life partner, Frederik Steenbrink, Isabelle gave us a splendid Broadway concert at the Bal Blomet.

Aptly starting with the opening number of 42nd Street, currently at the Châtelet in Paris, the selection was eclectic, including songs from the most famous movie musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg by Michel Legrand and the lesser-known French stage musical Irma la douce by Marguerite Monnot and Alexander Breffort. Some of the great highlights of the evening were Isabelle's revisiting of Liza Minelli's "But The World Goes Round", Frederik's electric rendition of the show stopping "Use What You've Got" from Cy Coleman's The Life, Isabelle upped the tempo when she tapped out Gregory Hines's "Rhythm Is My Business" and her West Side Story medley with Frederik. This led on to another duet from Irma la douce, "Avec les anges" ("Our Language Of Love"), before concluding with the infamous showbiz anthem "That's Entertainment", which aptly describe both parts of the concert indeed!

With a comparatively smaller four-piece band-Basile Mouton on double bass, Nicolas Grupp on the drums, Adrien Sanchez on the saxophone, and Frederik himself on the piano-the weeklong residence at the legendary La Nouvelle Eve in Pigalle of Isabelle's musical revue of Oh la la! was another welcome holiday treat. Catering less to Broadway showtunes and revisiting more the French repertoire, as well as the great American song book, Oh la la! was originally aimed at a foreign audience. First developed by Isabelle, notably at the Adelaide Festival, this act was originally called La French Touch and went as far as London, playing at the Other Palace in 2016 and more recently in New York at the prestigious 54 below!

Revisiting timeless French standards, she mixed English lyrics with original French ones, such as in "C'est si bon" and "La Vie en rose", or "Le Poinçonneur des lilas" by Serge Gainsbourg and of course Charles Aznavour's "Le Temps", which Liza Minnelli had done as a duet with Asnavour at the Palais des Congrès. It's not by chance that Georges channels Minnelli, especially in her delivery of Aznavour's "Mon Amour" (the song he wrote for Liza about sign language) as George obviously worships Minelli!

Her gamine waif persona also conjures up comparisons with Shirley MacLaine, as well as the equally multi-lingual, talented, but sadly forgotten, international singer Caterina Valente.

Another of my favorite moments, and one the the greats that Lilianne Montevecchi also immortalized, was the Cole Porter number "Si Vous aimez les poitrines", from Nymph Errant. Georges actually performed it in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of the musical.

Isabelle this time also attempts to convey in English the specific talky singy style of the great Jacques Brel with "Next" ("Au Suivant)", and the moving Yiddish version of "Ne me quitte pas" is another highlight, as is Frederik's powerful rendition of "How Do You Keep The Music Playing?" by Michel Legrand and Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

The style of jazz played by the excellent quartet was definitely manouche, giving a contemporary Parisian edge to Charles Trenet's "Que Reste-t-il de nos amours?" ("I Wish You Love"), the perfect encore.

Isabelle's patter, including a tribute to the famous standup comedian Raymond Devos, was clever but sometimes unrelated to the songs.

It was good to have, towards the end of the show, a nod to some of Isabelle's previous pieces such as Une Etoile et moi, her Judy Garland tribute, with a heartfelt "Over The Rainbow", and Padam Padam, the one celebrating Piaf and the composer of her more famous songs.

An excellent French version of Cole Porter's "I Got You Under My Skin", intimately delivered by was an ideal epilogue.

Isabelle has a such talent and love for musical theatre. She hasn't seemed to have aged since her promising debut in Titanic and Singing in the Rain over two decades ago, but it's about time to see her again focus on a classic musical theatre role. She could still easily be a Mary Poppins or a Victor Victoria if ever those characters, tailor-made for her, would reach the stage in Paris! Hey Mister producers, let's get to work!



Review: CABARET at Lido 2 Photo
Review: CABARET at Lido 2
A new production of the classic musical for a limited run in Paris. Don't miss in
Review: 42ND STREET at Châtelet Photo
Review: 42ND STREET at Châtelet
After two postponements, the revival of the 2016 Châtelet production of 42nd Street is finally on till January 15th, with a brand-new cast but the same creative team as the original. Stephen Mear had already directed and choreographed the piece for the Parisian public six years ago. In the meantime opened a London revival of the first Broadway version with the original staging and choreography of the late Gower Champion, brilliantly enhanced by Randy Skinner, which took the work to another level of spectacular, so grand was the scale of the production value and money spent! That particular once-in-a lifetime and never-to-be-seen-again production was luckily preserved on video for posterity, but it doesn't take away from the qualities of this more intimate Châtelet version.
Review: SILVANO JO: TOUTES LES FEMMES DE MA VIE at Chapeau Rouge Photo
Review: SILVANO JO: TOUTES LES FEMMES DE MA VIE at Chapeau Rouge
Silvano Jo performs multiple roles in this one-man cabaret, a journey through the hidden gems of French café and cabaret songs.
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Opéra Comique Photo
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Opéra Comique
In sync with the off-Broadway revival currently playing in New York until 2024 comes to the Opéra Comique the first legitimate Paris revival of the 1986 French adaptation of The Little Shop of Horrors by the late Alain Marcel, which first opened at the Théâtre Dejazet in June and then transferred to the Théâtre la Porte St-Martin. A previous French revival, also at the Dejazet in 2001, starring Hervé Lewandowski as Seymour and Franck Vincent as the plant, was cut short because the rights didn't allow for the vegetal monster to be played by a human! Of course, this has now changed. As in the excellent Maria Aberg production at Regent's Park Open Air in 2018, the plant appeared in the human form of American drag queen Vicky Vox! In this new production, the plant made bigger and sensibly more frightening, is a giant puppet manipulated by Daniel Njo Lobé whose powerful voice gives the vegetal its identity.

From This Author - Patrick Honoré

Patrick Honoré runs the magazine Broadwayguy.com and has been a musical theater critic for 15 years, sarting as the French Musical Corespondant for the paper edition of Musical Stages in Lon... (read more about this author)


Review: ISABELLE GEORGE at Bal Blomet and La Nouvelle EveReview: ISABELLE GEORGE at Bal Blomet and La Nouvelle Eve
January 12, 2023

Isabelle Georges' Broadway concert at the Bal Blomet and Oh là là ! at La Nouvelle Eve
Review: CABARET at Lido 2Review: CABARET at Lido 2
January 9, 2023

A new production of the classic musical for a limited run in Paris. Don't miss in
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Opéra ComiqueReview: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Opéra Comique
December 27, 2022

In sync with the off-Broadway revival currently playing in New York until 2024 comes to the Opéra Comique the first legitimate Paris revival of the 1986 French adaptation of The Little Shop of Horrors by the late Alain Marcel, which first opened at the Théâtre Dejazet in June and then transferred to the Théâtre la Porte St-Martin. A previous French revival, also at the Dejazet in 2001, starring Hervé Lewandowski as Seymour and Franck Vincent as the plant, was cut short because the rights didn't allow for the vegetal monster to be played by a human! Of course, this has now changed. As in the excellent Maria Aberg production at Regent's Park Open Air in 2018, the plant appeared in the human form of American drag queen Vicky Vox! In this new production, the plant made bigger and sensibly more frightening, is a giant puppet manipulated by Daniel Njo Lobé whose powerful voice gives the vegetal its identity.
Review: SILVANO JO: TOUTES LES FEMMES DE MA VIE at Chapeau RougeReview: SILVANO JO: TOUTES LES FEMMES DE MA VIE at Chapeau Rouge
December 27, 2022

Silvano Jo performs multiple roles in this one-man cabaret, a journey through the hidden gems of French café and cabaret songs.
Review: 42ND STREET at ChâteletReview: 42ND STREET at Châtelet
December 27, 2022

After two postponements, the revival of the 2016 Châtelet production of 42nd Street is finally on till January 15th, with a brand-new cast but the same creative team as the original. Stephen Mear had already directed and choreographed the piece for the Parisian public six years ago. In the meantime opened a London revival of the first Broadway version with the original staging and choreography of the late Gower Champion, brilliantly enhanced by Randy Skinner, which took the work to another level of spectacular, so grand was the scale of the production value and money spent! That particular once-in-a lifetime and never-to-be-seen-again production was luckily preserved on video for posterity, but it doesn't take away from the qualities of this more intimate Châtelet version.
share