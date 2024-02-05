Paris Opera Performs SADEH21 Beginning This Month

Paris Opera performs Sadeh21 this month. Performances run 7 February - 2 March, 2024.

Crossing the breadth of the stage one by one and then together, the dancers develop Ohad Naharin's fascinating body language in a streamlined set.

From an initial abstract grey to the evocation of a sandy beach, the monochrome decor changes colour over the course of 21 studies in movement. In Hebrew, "sadeh" means "field", in the sense of field of study or field of action. Here and there, a narrative thread accompanies the audience through a labyrinth of virtuoso motions. Sadeh21's movements - elastic, swift and unpredictable - create powerful and moving images.

In this piece created in 2011 and now entering the Paris Opera Ballet's repertoire, Ohad Naharin continues to explore his body language, Gaga, in magnetic and surprising episodes where bodies first collide before dancing together to soaring music.