Paris Opera Performs SADEH21 Beginning This Month

Performances run 7 February - 2 March, 2024.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

An Exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art in Paris Celebrates Revolutionary Russian Art by Photo 1 An Exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art in Paris Celebrates Revolutionary Russian Art by Kazimir Malevich

Paris Opera Performs SADEH21 Beginning This Month

Paris Opera performs Sadeh21 this month. Performances run 7 February - 2 March, 2024.

Crossing the breadth of the stage one by one and then together, the dancers develop Ohad Naharin's fascinating body language in a streamlined set.

From an initial abstract grey to the evocation of a sandy beach, the monochrome decor changes colour over the course of 21 studies in movement. In Hebrew, "sadeh" means "field", in the sense of field of study or field of action. Here and there, a narrative thread accompanies the audience through a labyrinth of virtuoso motions. Sadeh21's movements - elastic, swift and unpredictable - create powerful and moving images.

In this piece created in 2011 and now entering the Paris Opera Ballet's repertoire, Ohad Naharin continues to explore his body language, Gaga, in magnetic and surprising episodes where bodies first collide before dancing together to soaring music.




RELATED STORIES - France

1
An Exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art in Paris Celebrates Revolutionary Russian Art by Photo
An Exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art in Paris Celebrates Revolutionary Russian Art by Kazimir Malevich

Eminence Rise Media has announced the exhibit of a painting by the famous Russian Artist, Kazimir Malevich, at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in Paris.

2
Review: ARTISTE? at Théâtre Le Grand Point Virgule Photo
Review: ARTISTE? at Théâtre Le Grand Point Virgule

Is one born an artist, or does one become an artist? Axel Alvarez intimately explores this question in his spectacularl, exuberantly danced, autobiographical one-man song and dance show in Paris.

3
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet Photo
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet

For the 6th time since the beginning of the 80s, West Side Story, the Berstein-Sondheim Laurents masterpiece, was back in Paris for a limited run as part of a French tour before going to Sydney in April. In sync with the release of the Bradley Cooper biopic Maestro, it is great that younger generations are able to get a look at the real original thing.

4
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De Massy Photo
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De Massy

Don't miss this new touring production of The Sound of Music, with dialogues in French and Songs in English.

More Hot Stories For You

An Exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art in Paris Celebrates Revolutionary Russian Art by Kazimir MalevichAn Exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art in Paris Celebrates Revolutionary Russian Art by Kazimir Malevich
BEJART BALLET BAUSANNE Comes to the Paris Opera This WeekBEJART BALLET BAUSANNE Comes to the Paris Opera This Week
JIRI KYLIAN EVENING is Now Playing at the Paris OperaJIRI KYLIAN EVENING is Now Playing at the Paris Opera
Michael Canitrot Will Perform at the Eiffel Tower to Commemorate the Passing of Gustave EiffelMichael Canitrot Will Perform at the Eiffel Tower to Commemorate the Passing of Gustave Eiffel

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

France SHOWS

Recommended For You