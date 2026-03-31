PHINDILE NDLOVU - THE SONGS THAT MADE ME Concert Comes to Paris

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Durban-born, KwaZulu-Natal singer and international performer Phindile Ndlovu is set to captivate international audiences as she headlines her own concert in Paris, PHINDILE NDLOVU – THE SONGS THAT MADE ME, taking place at Sunside Sunset on 14 April 2026.

With over a decade of international stage experience, Ndlovu continues to fly the South African flag high on the global stage. She is currently winning over audiences in France in her role as Rafiki in The Lion King musical, following an impressive 10-year run in the Spanish production of the show.

Her growing global profile was further cemented when she reached the semifinals of The Voice Spain, where her commanding voice and emotional depth resonated with viewers across Europe and beyond.

The Songs That Made Me is a deeply personal and musically rich concert that reflects Ndlovu's journey from South Africa to international acclaim. The show blends African storytelling, heritage, and soulful music, offering audiences an intimate look at the influences that have shaped her artistry.

Ndlovu is also featured on the acclaimed soundtrack of The Zulu Queen Musical, a production that celebrates African culture and identity through powerful music and storytelling. Her work continues to highlight the depth and diversity of South African talent on the world stage.

Now based in Paris, Ndlovu remains committed to representing Mzansi through her craft, using her voice to bridge cultures and connect audiences across continents.

The concert is produced by fellow South African creative Athandwa Jentile, originally from Alexandra in Johannesburg and now based in Paris, who was also part of The Lion King French production.

This one-night-only performance is expected to draw music lovers, theatre enthusiasts, and members of the African diaspora in France, positioning Ndlovu as one of South Africa's leading cultural ambassadors abroad.

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