Opéra National de Paris Cancels Performances Through April 5

The Opéra National de Paris has cancelled all performances through April 5, 2020, OperaWire reports.

This includes all performances of "Aida", as well as the "Concert de musique Russe" set for March 4, the Young Audience recital throughout March, the production of "Pingouin" set for March 17-22, the recital by Julie Fuchs set for March 30, and Notre-Dame de Paris, set for March and April.

Managing director Alexander Neef said in the announcement that performances scheduled for April will remain on the docket with some changes. "Faust", previously set to run at the end of March, will now take place between April 6 through 21.

"In this ever-uncertain context, we remain determined to prepare our forthcoming productions so that we can share the emotions of live performance with you as soon as possible," Neef said. "The artists, technicians, and all the teams of the Paris Opera join me in thanking you for your trust and sincerely hope to welcome you back soon."

