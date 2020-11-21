Opera de Paris Presents Wagner's RING CYCLE at the Bastille Opera

France Musique will present an exclusive broadcast of Wagner's cycle The Ring between 26 December 2020 and 2 January 2021 at 8pm. Also available on demand streaming for one month on francemusique.fr

The recordings will take place end of November at the Bastille Opera and beginning of December at the Radio France Auditorium (Siegfried). Live performances have been cancelled due to the sanitary crisis. Initially programmed as a stage show, the complete musical performance of this Wagner's Ring was maintained, against all odds, by the Paris Opera and Music Director Philippe Jordan - who will at this occasion end a more than 10-year long mandate.

The cast includes Iain Paterson (Wotan), Ekaterina Gubanova (Frika), Stuart Skelton (Siegmund), Günther Groissböck (Hunding), Lise Davidsen (Sieglinde), Ricarda Merbeth (Brünnhilde) and Andreas Schager (Siegfried)

Programme

Saturday 26 December 2020, 8pm: The Rhine's Gold. Presented by Judith Chaine.

Monday 28 December 2020, 8pm: The Valkyrie. Presented by Clément Rochefort.

Wednesday 30 December 2020, 8pm: Siegfried. Presented by Arnaud Merlin.

Saturday 2 January 2021, 8pm: Twilight of the Gods. Presented by Judith Chaine.

