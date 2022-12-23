Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dec. 23, 2022  
La Forza del destino is now playing at Opera National de Paris. Performances run through 30 December.

As the curtain rises, Don Alvaro makes ready to flee with Leonora. Alas, the two lovers are surprised by the young woman's father. Alvaro throws his pistols to the ground but one of them goes off and kills the father: destiny is pitiless and laughs at men's fates.

A grand fresco full of plot twists in which the father's curse overshadows all, La Forza del destino, like Rigoletto and Il Trovatore, is also a work of its time. In 1861, Verdi agreed to become a parliamentary deputy in order to pursue his political ideals. However, the Risorgimento was flagging and the composer was assailed by doubts.

A certain dark melancholy suffuses the score, where the motif of destiny recurs throughout alongside the idea of redemption. In Jean‑Claude Auvray's production, opera becomes a place where dreams shatter against the wall of reality whilst there emerges a fragile yet intoxicatingly beautiful song of hope.




It is hard to believe that Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's first ballet, Swan Lake, created in 1877 for the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, was a failure, so striking is its music's melodic power. It was not until twenty years later - but Tchaikovsky was already dead - that the ballet was brought to the stage in the choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.
In the wake of The Rite of Spring (1997) and Orpheus and Eurydice (2005), Kontakthof is Pina Bausch’s third piece to enter the repertoire of the Paris Opera Ballet.
The Endgame, a new play written by Joanna Pickering, is on the roster for The Big Funk Company (American Theatre in Paris) for their American Friday play reading evening on December 2nd, at Le Pave D’Orsay in Paris. 
In the wake of The Rite of Spring (1997) and Orpheus and Eurydice (2005), Kontakthof is Pina Bausch’s third piece to enter the repertoire of the Paris Opera Ballet.

