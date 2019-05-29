JUNGLE CRY Roars At Cannes Film Festival

The highly anticipated sports biopic Jungle Cry starring Abhay Deol, Emily Shah, Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright and Julian Lewis Jones, unveiled its official trailer and poster at several special events during the 72nd Festival de Cannes.

Based on the lives of 12 underprivileged children from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Orissa, Jungle Cry follows their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in London in 2007.

Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film is produced under Bollywood Hollywood Production, producers Prashant Shah and Jaswant Singh, and associate producer Shabbir Boxwala. The film also features cameos by some of the top names in the sport, including world famous rugby referee Nigel Owens and Collin Charvis, former captain of the Wales National Rugby Union Team. The film's tournament scenes were shot at the legendary Parc y Scarlets Stadium in Wales.

Jungle Cry's original soundtrack and music will be distributed worldwide by Sony Music. Brand partnerships were also recently announced with adidas and Société Générale, both longtime supporters of the sport. The film's cast, director and producers also recently were invited to make a special presentation at The House of Lords in London.

Jungle Cry is scheduled to be screened in Tokyo, Japan at the Rugby World Cup 2019 and will be released this summer in India.

Photos courtesy of Jungle Cry.





