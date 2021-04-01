France Enters Third Nationwide Lockdown Beginning April 4

France is set to enter its third nationwide lockdown beginning on April 4, 2021, OperaWire reports.

The country's president Emmanuel Macron made a statement in a televised speech, saying that the new variants of SARS-CoV-2 are the cause of the lockdown.

"We must not give in to panic and to denial. In order to continue to protect our way of life in the present, we must each go the extra mile for the months to come. This is what I am asking of you collectively this evening," he said.

All non-essential shops will be closed and travel between regions will be banned. Theaters, opera houses and concert halls will remain closed.

The government is working on a reopening plan that will begin in phases starting mid-May 2021.

