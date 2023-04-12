Emma Hamilton Will Perform An Evening In Paris In May

Since the release of her debut album La Mustique on ABC Jazz Universal not only opening for guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel but enticing audiences with her own blend of French and jazz inspired music, Emma's raspy enveloping voice transports you to another era while her vocals dance and play showcasing her own undeniably hooky original songs, right through to French classic chansons which she sings with luscious authenticity (she is half French) and passion.

In 2015, Emma relocated to London where she held a lucrative residency at Brasseries Zedel at Piccadilly Circus leading a 5-piece band of London's finest musicians. During the time she was a regular session singer for Producer Guy Chambers and toured the UK opening for the X-Factor UK Winner Matt Cardle.

Performing at many landmark Jazz venues in London, selling out shows at Pizza Express, Crazy Coq's, London Cabaret Festival, joining forces for Mardi Gras with London's hippest young jazz outfit, Kansas Smitty's, Emma can also be found regularly performing in concert halls around the Baltic's where she has a dedicated following and is also a favourite performing on music cruise ships around the world . Emma's charisma and humour on stage coupled with her energy and proficiently on both accordion and piano, combine to create a most unique and complete artist, one who leaves n impression.

Emma said, "I m so honoured and excited to be invited back to the glorious Orpheum Theatre in Cremorne on the 5th May. I will be performing my show 'An Evening in Paris', a collection of French , jazz, gypsy and even Cajun material, that reflects the dynamic, colourful, and enchanting nature of Paris. My extraordinary band will be lead by my virtuoso pianist and brother Thomas Hamilton , who leads the musicians with fervour and enthusiasm, and captures the audience's imagination with his feverish piano skills. We will also have a wonderful band with horns, violin, and the stylish Sam Lemann on guitar from Melbourne. The Orpheum, with its stunning decorations, and beautiful acoustics, is my favourite venue in Sydney! And the beautiful velvet curtains even match my red accordion!"

EVENT DETAILS

Emma Hamilton with her full band plus 3-piece string quartet and featuring Tom Hamilton on piano.

Friday 5 May, 8.00pm

Tickets: $59 - all tickets include glass of sparkling champagne on arrival.

Time: 7.30pm arrival for 8pm show