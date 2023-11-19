DQATS Band Will Be Live at Sophia Tahanan: A Sonic Extravaganza Next Weekend

The performance will take place on November 25th.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Adaptation of THE YELLOW WALLPAPER Makes World Premiere at the Théâtre de l'Opprimé Photo 1 Adaptation of THE YELLOW WALLPAPER Makes World Premiere at the Théâtre de l'Opprimé
Ma Mère l'Oye /​ L'Enfant et les Sortilèges Comes to the Paris Opera Photo 2 Ma Mère l'Oye /​ L'Enfant et les Sortilèges Comes to the Paris Opera

DQATS Band Will Be Live at Sophia Tahanan: A Sonic Extravaganza Next Weekend

DQATS Band is prepared to unleash an incredible night of musical marvel on November 25th at 8 PM in the rhythmic heart of Biot, where the pulse of the French Riviera meets the melody of life. This highly anticipated concert is a continuation of the band's reputation of producing soul-stirring live performances that touch their audience's hearts.

DQATS Band, hailing from France's colorful southern region, has captivated audiences with their exciting concerts across Nice, marking yet another sold-out success in their musical journey. The band has become a symbol of flexibility and musical sophistication due to their genre-defying style, fluidly weaving among pop, R&B, and acoustic genres.

The quintet, which includes the rhythmic beats of Dennis on drums, the harmonic chords of Ross and Aldrich on guitars, and the seductive vocals of lead singer Dimple, guarantees an amazing night at Sophia Tahanan. Dimple has been a household name on the French Riviera and in Monaco for over two decades, bringing not just vocal brilliance but also a magnetic stage presence that has made her a sought-after performer at exclusive events.

As anticipation builds, fans have eagerly secured their tickets for what is expected to be a mesmerizing evening, filled with Dimple's powerful vocals and the band's signature blend of musical magic.

This forthcoming performance demonstrates DQATS Band's commitment to create moments that transcend language and culture, generating a connection with audiences that extends beyond the notes played and melodies sung. This is the next canvas for the band's musical creation as they continue to create waves in the French music scene.

Don't pass up the opportunity to be a part of this unforgettable evening. Connect with Dimple and DQATS Band on their social media sites for ticket reservations and to remain up-to-date:

https://www.instagram.com/deefossette
https://www.facebook.com/dimpleofficiel
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090470494268



RELATED STORIES - France

1
Adaptation of THE YELLOW WALLPAPER Makes World Premiere at the Théâtre de lOp Photo
Adaptation of THE YELLOW WALLPAPER Makes World Premiere at the Théâtre de l'Opprimé

Fem Devising Lab will present the Premier European Project of The Yellow Wallpaper, an English Devised Theatrical Performance, directed by Tori Johnson (originally written by C. P. Gilman).

2
Ma Mère lOye /​ LEnfant et les Sortilèges Comes to the Paris Opera Photo
Ma Mère l'Oye /​ L'Enfant et les Sortilèges Comes to the Paris Opera

Ma Mère l'Oye /​ L'Enfant et les Sortilèges comes to the Paris Opera this month. Performances run from 21 November to 14 December 2023.

3
Review: SPAMALOT at Théatre De Paris Photo
Review: SPAMALOT at Théatre De Paris

After the huge success of the Mel Brooks musical 'The Producers', 'Monty Python’s Spamalot' was a logical choice to follow suite with another stage adaptation of a hilarious and sometimes bawdy movie, just like it happened on Broadway, where both shows followed one another, winning Tonys.

4
Review: BLACK LEGENDS at 13ème Art Photo
Review: BLACK LEGENDS at 13ème Art

After many different incarnations since it first appeared as Swinging Life at L’Alhambra in 2009 and 2012, Valéry Rodriguez’s brainchild—now called Black Legends—has just begun its second 'season' in the new 13ème Art auditorium, following its sold-out run at Bobino last winter.  With a lot of new numbers added, a hip-hop medley, lively LED walls and lighting, and enhanced choreography, Black Legends fully deserves a second visit.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

France SHOWS
DQATS BAND in France DQATS BAND
Sophia Tahanan (11/25-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You