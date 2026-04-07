Celine Dion Adds Six Additional Dates to Paris Engagement

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Due to overwhelming demand, six additional dates have been added to Celine Dion’s return to the stage in CELINE DION PARIS 2026, a five-week limited engagement at the renowned Paris La Défense Arena.

The highly anticipated series of dates now includes shows on September 18, September 25, October 2, October 9, October 16 and October 17. These dates come after a performing hiatus of several years for Dion due to chronic health problems.

Artist pre-sale runs Tuesday, April 7, through Thursday, April 9 at 11:59 CEST and will include access to the newly added dates. The artist pre-sale is open to pre-registered fans selected to participate through the Fair AXS registration platform that closed last week. For additional information on details of the artist pre-sale visit here.

Visa, a Premium Partner of Celine Dion PARIS 2026, will offer Visa cardholders exclusive early access to tickets in a dedicated pre-sale starting Wednesday, April 8 at 10:00 CEST to Thursday, April 9 23:59 CEST. Fans not selected for the artist pre-sale will be added to the waiting list or have another opportunity to purchase advance tickets during the Visa cardholder pre-sale.

There are three authorized ticket sellers for the events: AXS France, Ticketmaster France, and Fnac Spectacles. A limited number of ‘Ticket and Hotel Experience Packages’ and exclusive Celine Dion VIP packages will be available for purchase through each authorized ticket seller.

Produced by Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Inter Concerts, Celine Dion PARIS 2026 will deliver a concert experience featuring her most beloved hits in both French and English and features creative direction from the award-winning show designer Willo Perron.

Celine Dion PARIS 2026 DATES:

Saturday, September 12

Wednesday, September 16

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19

Wednesday, September 23

Friday, September 25

Saturday, September 26

Wednesday, September 30

Friday, October 2

Saturday, October 3

Wednesday, October 7

Friday, October 9

Saturday, October 10

Wednesday, October 14

Friday, October 16

Saturday, October 17

About Celine Dion:

With almost 260 million albums sold worldwide, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history with number-one hits including “The Power of Love,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “Because You Loved Me,” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

She is also a celebrated Francophone artist, with hits including “Pour que tu m’aimes encore,” “S’il suffisait d’aimer,” and “Encore un soir.” Her 1995 album D’eux remains the best-selling French-language album of all time. Celine has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards, an astonishing 43 Félix Awards, and received the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards, recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, Billboard Music Awards presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Icon Award.

In 2024, for the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics, Celine made a triumphant return to the stage with a poignant performance of “Hymne à l'amour” atop the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Photo Credit: Robin Galiegue

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