An Exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art in Paris Celebrates Revolutionary Russian Art by Kazimir Malevich

This painting by Kazimir Malevich reminds us of the importance of learning from history and working together to preserve peace.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

An Exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art in Paris Celebrates Revolutionary Russian Art by Kazimir Malevich

Eminence Rise Media has announced the exhibit of a painting by the famous Russian Artist, Kazimir Malevich, at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in Paris. The Museum of Modern Art Paris, with more than 15,000 works of art, represents the wealth of the artistic creation and shows the diverse art trends of the 20th and 21st century.

According to Jean-Lou Blachier, President of The Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF), they recognize the inestimable value of peace for economic development, in the business world and beyond. Peace is the foundation on which businesses and economies must thrive, thus promoting development and innovation. For this year, the GPF chose the theme "Art and Peace" for this exhibition, because they firmly believe in the capacity of culture to generate peace. Art transcends borders and barriers, creating bridges between people, fostering mutual understanding, and cultivating an environment conducive to cooperation and growth.

This painting by Kazimir Malevich reminds us of the importance of learning from history and working together to preserve peace and highlights the power of art as a generator of peace. They invite us to reflect on the consequences of our actions and to work for a more harmonious world. They also remind us that art transcends borders and times, and that it can be a powerful means of communication and reflection.

The painting emphasizes, that art has the power to generate peace by confronting us with the realities of the world and inviting us to act for a better future. This shows us that art is not limited to aesthetic beauty, but that it can also be a tool for social transformation and the promotion of peace. 

Kazimir Malevich (1879-1935), was a Russian avant-garde artist and art theorist, whose pioneering work and writing had a profound influence on the development of non-objective, or abstract art, in the 20th century. Malevich’s concept of Suprematism sought to develop a form of expression that moved as far as possible from the world of natural forms (objectivity) and subject matter to access "the supremacy of pure feeling" and spirituality. His recognition began in the 1970s. Since then, numerous retrospectives around the world have established Kazimir Malevich as one of the masters of abstract art and his paintings are preserved in the greatest museums in the world. 



RELATED STORIES - France

1
Review: ARTISTE? at Théâtre Le Grand Point Virgule Photo
Review: ARTISTE? at Théâtre Le Grand Point Virgule

Is one born an artist, or does one become an artist? Axel Alvarez intimately explores this question in his spectacularl, exuberantly danced, autobiographical one-man song and dance show in Paris.

2
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet Photo
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Châtelet

For the 6th time since the beginning of the 80s, West Side Story, the Berstein-Sondheim Laurents masterpiece, was back in Paris for a limited run as part of a French tour before going to Sydney in April. In sync with the release of the Bradley Cooper biopic Maestro, it is great that younger generations are able to get a look at the real original thing.

3
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De Massy Photo
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Opéra De Massy

Don't miss this new touring production of The Sound of Music, with dialogues in French and Songs in English.

4
BEJART BALLET BAUSANNE Comes to the Paris Opera This Week Photo
BEJART BALLET BAUSANNE Comes to the Paris Opera This Week

More than ten years after its last tour at the Paris Opera, the Béjart Ballet Lausanne returns this season in answer to a fourth invitation. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

