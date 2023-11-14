Adaptation of THE YELLOW WALLPAPER Makes World Premiere at the Théâtre de l'Opprimé

Performances are Saturday, November 25th and Sunday November 26th of 2023.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Fem Devising Lab will present the Premier European Project of The Yellow Wallpaper, an English Devised Theatrical Performance, directed by Tori Johnson (originally written by C. P. Gilman). Performances are Saturday, November 25th and Sunday November 26th of 2023 in Paris's Théâtre de l'Opprimé.

 This short story written in 1892 by Charlotte Perkins Gilman explores a woman experiencing postpartum depression before the English language had the words to describe her reality. While struggling with solitude and not being able to fulfill her role as a wife and mother, she must listen to the misinformed advice of her husband, who is a doctor that believes what is causing her "temporary nervous condition" is work, creativity, and above all writing. In her solitude, she spends her time analyzing the bizarre wallpaper in her room and discovers there is more than meets the eye. Through our adaptation that captures the original plot while also uplifting the themes that relate to modern audiences, we will bring the messages and themes of the story to life through immersive elements, projection, physical théatre, and devised theater techniques.

"In a pattern like this, by daylight, there is a lack of sequence, a defiance of law, that is a constant irritant to a normal mind. The color is hideous enough, and unreliable enough, and infuriating enough, but the pattern is torturing."

In this excerpt, Jane, the lead character, describes the wallpaper, which Gilman used to investigate the role of women in America during the early 19th century. She tackled various issues including the limited options that were made available in a male dominated world. Through her work, Gilman paved the road for later feminist writers such as Alica Walker, and Sylvia Plath.




