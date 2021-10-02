THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER Up Next at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Fort Wayne Civic theatre recently announced their 2021/2022 season! Up next is The Christmas Schooner, running November 6 - 21, 2021.

Take a ride on The Christmas Schooner! The whole family will enjoy this heart-warming story of the first Christmas tree ship and the family who risked their lives to fill Chicago with the Christmas spirit.

Based on the historic Great Lakes voyages during the late 1800's and early 1900's, The Christmas Schooner tells the true story of a Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter weather to bring Christmas trees to homesick German-American families in turn-of-the-century Chicago. His voyages become a yearly tradition, despite his wife's misgivings - until a fateful voyage makes her realize the true importance of his mission.

A timely and stirring tale of love and loss, The Christmas Schooner reminds us of tradition, family and responsibility. This delightful holiday musical features a powerfully moving story and an exquisite score of both original music and traditional holiday favorites.

