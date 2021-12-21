SEUSSICAL Comes to Fort Wayne Civic Theatre in February

Seussical will be performed at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre next year. Performances will run February 11 - 27, 2022.

The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks". Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community emerge triumphant.

Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza that is fun for the entire family! Favorite Dr. Seuss characters come to life including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo! The score is a Seussian mash-up of musical styles, ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk! So let your toes tap, your fingers snap, and your imagination run wild!

Learn more at https://www.fwcivic.org/seussical.