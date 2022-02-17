Playground 630 Opens With the World Premiere of WOMEN UNBOUND

Playground 630's first production will be a world premiere of Women Unbound. If you've seen it listed as Women Unleashed, it's the same play, there has been a title change during rehearsals.

It is the story of Fort Wayne's Hamilton sisters. Born between 1867 and 1871, Edith Alice and Margaret were remarkable women whose contributions to society have been largely overlooked because of their gender. Edith's books on Greek, Roman and early Christian writings are still influencing scholarship today. And her book, Mythology, is still the gold standard for English and Theatre Departments across the country when studying the classics. Her sister Alice was one of the earliest women to earn a medical degree. She was the first woman to join the faculty at Harvard University due to her unique expertise in industrial disease. Her 1935 book Industrial Toxicology is still found on the shelves of medical students, and her work from the late 19th and early 20th centuries are credited with the creation of OSHA, which protects workers' health. These sisters are as accomplished and consequential as anyone to ever come out of Fort Wayne and yet many is this city have never heard of them.

Change that! Find out about these remarkable hometown heroes in this production of WOMEN UNBOUND. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm from March 4 through 13. The play stars Kate Black, Nancy Kartholl, Sarah Hodgin, and Robin Delaughter. Performances are at the Studio Theatre in Kettler Hall on the PFW campus where Playground 630 is a company in residence of the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Tickets are $20. You can reserve tickets by calling 260-416-4461, or emailing playground630@gmail.com. Leave your name, phone number, performance you would like to come to, and how many tickets you need. All payments will happen at the theater, cash and check only. Any reservations not picked up at least 15 minutes prior to curtain will be released.