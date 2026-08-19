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GRIMM IN 60 Free Production to Come to Youtheatre

The free production results from a partnership with the Allen County Public Library.

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GRIMM IN 60 Free Production to Come to Youtheatre

Fort Wayne Youtheatre, the 5th oldest youth theatre in the U.S, will open its new season with a hilarious twist on your favorite children's stories with Grimm in 60, a meta, big-energy comedy that plays like a sketch show on espresso! Performances will take place Sept. 26 (1PM & 3PM) and Sept. 27 (1PM & 3PM), with School Shows on Sept. 28, 2026 (10AM & 12PM).

Youtheatre teams again with the Allen County Public Library for another 'Stories from the Stacks: Theatre for Young Readers' production. Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Hansel & Gretel, The Frog Prince, and more—complete with audience cues, cartoonish mayhem, and birds who moonlight as stylists. The show gleefully pokes fun at the absurdity baked into these tales by The Brothers Grimm: eye-pecking 'helpers,' princes who fall in love with shoe sizes, step-sisters trimming toes, a hedge that eats entire towns, sleep apnea chic, and a Doordash delivery that solves a centuries-old riddle.

'Youtheatre and the Allen County Public Library are both dedicated to helping spark imaginations in young people. Together, our 'Stories from the Stacks' series brings Pre-School and Elementary School-aged kids a taste of creative story-telling on-stage that can be followed up with the countless stories housed on the ACPL's shelves above,' says Artistic Director Christopher J. Murphy. 'It's a perfect collaboration of which we are all very proud.'

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