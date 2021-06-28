Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Announces 2021/22 Season Featuring FORUM, SEUSSICAL, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY & More!

Fort Wayne Civic theatre has announced their 2021/2022 season! The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is one of the longest standing downtown entertainment destinations.

For the first two shows of the 2021-22 Season, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum and Every Brilliant Thing, it is recommended that our patrons wear masks when entering, leaving, and walking around in the theatre, but they are not required. Masks may be taken off to watch the show.

a??For the Civic Theatre performances of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum and Every Brilliant Thing, the Civic Theatre is offering both socially distanced seating and regular seating. Socially distanced seating will consist of groups of seats spaced 3 feet apart in the last 6 rows of the auditorium (rows P - U). The front part of auditorium will be seated up to full capacity from the front row A to row O.

A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum

July 24 - August 8, 2021

Broadway's greatest farce is fast-paced, witty, irreverent and one of the funniest musicals ever written. A Funny Thing That Happened on the Way to the Forum takes comedy back to its root, combining situations from the 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a nonstop laughfest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful but slow-witted courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

a??This hysterical musical offers "something for everyone, a comedy tonight!"

Every Brilliant Thing

September 11 - 26

You're six years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Dad says she's "done something stupid." She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. This touching and funny one-man, interactive play is a look at depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love. A humorous and thought-provoking play.

The Christmas Schooner

November 6 - 21, 2021

Take a ride on The Christmas Schooner! The whole family will enjoy this heart-warming story of the first Christmas tree ship and the family who risked their lives to fill Chicago with the Christmas spirit.

Based on the historic Great Lakes voyages during the late 1800's and early 1900's, The Christmas Schooner tells the true story of a Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter weather to bring Christmas trees to homesick German-American families in turn-of-the-century Chicago. His voyages become a yearly tradition, despite his wife's misgivings - until a fateful voyage makes her realize the true importance of his mission.

A timely and stirring tale of love and loss, The Christmas Schooner reminds us of tradition, family and responsibility. This delightful holiday musical features a powerfully moving story and an exquisite score of both original music and traditional holiday favorites.

Seussical

February 12 - 27, 2022

The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks". Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community emerge triumphant.

Seussical™ is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza that is fun for the entire family! Favorite Dr. Seuss characters come to life including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo! The score is a Seussian mash-up of musical styles, ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk! So let your toes tap, your fingers snap, and your imagination run wild!

Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits

March 25 - April 3, 2022

This long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue pays hilarious and loving tribute to many of Broadway's greatest stars and beloved shows. Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits includes hilarious satires on show stoppers from Chicago, Annie, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Hairspray, A Chorus Line, and more. Broadway's shining stars Barbra Streisand, Carol Channing, Liza Minelli, Mandy Patinkin and Chita Rivera all make "appearances" as well. Even the beloved Les Misérables receives loving attention with a medley spoofing the show's most iconic moments.

Musical theatre lovers will both love and laugh out loud to this compilation poking good natured fun at the Great White Way.

Noises Off

May 13 - 22, 2022

In Noises Off the lights go up on the cast and crew of the fictional bedroom farce Nothing On the night before their opening. During the rehearsal the actors face the usual struggles with entrances, exits and getting props in the right place at the right time. However, as Noises Off unfolds, the challenges on stage are nothing compared to the drama off stage. Lines, props and pants are dropped as the company struggles with missed cues, fluffed lines, slamming doors, and romantic intrigue.

In this hilarious three-act farce within a farce, we pop in and see how the production fares one month into the run from behind-the-scenes, and then again just before the show closes. Great insight to nearly everything that can go wrong in live theatre!