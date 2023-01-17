Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors Theatre of Indiana Announces Three New Shows at Studio Theatre

Learn more about the lineup here!

Jan. 17, 2023  

Actors Theatre of Indiana Announces Three New Shows at Studio Theatre

If you are a fan of music and magic, you're invited to head to The Studio Theatre in Carmel, IN for three amazing FUNdraiser events to support Actors Theatre of Indiana.

Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. Their mission: to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain.

First up is ATI's GREATEST HITS, VOL. 1! This is a very special and unique evening as ATI invites you to enjoy some cocktails on them while you take in an evening of Musical Theatre, benefitting Actors Theatre of Indiana.

Join ATI's Co-Founders and well-known local actors as they recreate their past performances from ATI hit shows such as CHICAGO, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, RUTHLESS, Forbidden Broadway, SWEENEY TODD, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, BEYOND THE RAINBOW and so many more! Tickets are $50 each for this Saturday, February 4, 2023, show. The show starts at 7:30 pm at the Studio Theatre.

Up next is SLEIGHT OF MIND: Magician Jon Mobley. For only $25, prepare to laugh and be amazed! Jon Mobley attracts audiences around the world with his magnetic personality, quick wit, and jaw-dropping surprises. He was recently featured on Penn & Teller: Fool Us in Las Vegas, and can also be seen headlining at the historical Chicago Magic Lounge. Sleight of Mind is an interactive experience guests rave about long after the event.

This magical event takes place Saturday, February 11 at 2 pm.

On Saturday, February 18, plan your post-Valentine evening with ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow. The show begins at 7:30 pm with tickets only $45 each.

Are you a "Fanilow"? The soaring choruses. The romantic despair. The key changes. His music touches people around the world. Come to The Studio Theater and celebrate the one who 'wrote the songs' with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers! Who can deny the impact of songs like "This One's for You", "Looks Like We Made It", "Mandy", "Weekend in New England", "Could It Be Magic", and so many others! Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra will guide you on an evening of Manilow stories and music that will have you up and dancing in the aisles!

An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is now in their 18th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works. These fundraising shows are an excellent opportunity to help ATI continue with their mission while having a fantastic time.

To check out their upcoming shows and other programs, visit their website at ATIstage.org. Tickets will be on sale starting Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 am - 317-843-3800.




FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next Month Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next Month
The American Theatre Guild will present the innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage February 3–5, 2023.
Michael Schelle Wins Crossroads Of America: Composer Competition Photo
Michael Schelle Wins Crossroads Of America: Composer Competition
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Michael Schelle won the South Bend Symphony Orchestra's first Crossroads of America: Composers Competition!
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Present TANGO CALIENTE in February Photo
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Present TANGO CALIENTE in February
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will  welcome a sizzling tango troupe at Tango Caliente! on February 11 at the Morris Performing Arts Center.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now At Buddy Holly Hall Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now At Buddy Holly Hall
The American Theatre Guild presents the Tony Award-nominated Broadway Revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage January 30–February 1, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next MonthFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next Month
January 9, 2023

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Performances run February 3-5, 2023.
American Lives Theatre to Continue Third Season With HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Indiana PremiereAmerican Lives Theatre to Continue Third Season With HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Indiana Premiere
January 4, 2023

American Lives Theatre will open its second play this season with Heroes of the Fourth Turning, by Will Arbery, a comedic drama about political division, religious identity and the fear of losing the culture war.
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour Comes To Fort Wayne Next MonthON YOUR FEET! National Tour Comes To Fort Wayne Next Month
December 27, 2022

The brand new non-Equity national tour of the Broadway smash hit ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will come to Fort Wayne next month on January 24th.
Great American Songbook Foundation Opens Applications For Songbook Academy 2023Great American Songbook Foundation Opens Applications For Songbook Academy 2023
December 15, 2022

High school students with a passion for singing and the stage can learn directly from Broadway performers and other arts and entertainment professionals at the Great American Songbook Foundation's annual Songbook Academy, now accepting applications for its 14th national summer intensive July 15-22, 2023.
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Will Celebrate The Holidays At Feinsteins Next WeekActors Theatre Of Indiana Will Celebrate The Holidays At Feinsteins Next Week
December 9, 2022

“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.
share