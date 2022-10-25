all for One productions Presents THE CHRISTMAS EXPRESS Next Month

all for One productions presents The Christmas Express Nov 11-13 & 18-20. Just in time for the start of the holiday season, afO's feel-good comedy chugs into the PPG ArtsLab for two weekends, November 11-13 and 18-20!

It's Christmas eve, 1958, in a small town somewhere in the Midwest. Hilda Trowbridge dutifully runs the train depot that her father ran successfully for many years. But times have changed: people drive cars...and they don't drive them to the sleepy town of Holly. Hilda's one remaining employee, Satch, tries to keep their spirits up with his dry sense of humor. Still, Holly's residents all seem gloomy and discouraged...until Leo Tannenbaum steps off a train that wasn't on the schedule. Suddenly, there's a song in the air and hearts are filled with hope. But who IS Leo, really? What if all this Christmas spirit turns out to be just wishful thinking?

The Christmas Express, by Pat Cook, is rated G for all audiences, and will run about 90 minutes, including intermission. The cast of ten is comprised of both afO regulars and newcomers:

HILDA: Jen Netting

SATCH: Steven Manning

MAGGIE: Whitnie Twigg

LEO: Dennis Nichols

PENELOPE: Christa Wilfong

MR. FAIRFAX: Steve Bricker

MYRNA: Dotty Miller

DONNA: Kalleah Wilfong

JERRY: Nate Chen

DEBORAH: Stacey Kuster

November 11-13 & 18-20

Friday/Saturday 7:30 PM

Sunday Matinee 2:30 PM

Adults $22, Seniors(60+) $19, Students $15, Group 10+ $15 (must call box office for group ticket order)

Call the ArtsTix Box Office at 260-422-4226 for tickets or go online to www.allforonefw.org.