all for One productions Presents THE CHRISTMAS EXPRESS Next Month
Performances are November 11-13 & 18-20.
It's Christmas eve, 1958, in a small town somewhere in the Midwest. Hilda Trowbridge dutifully runs the train depot that her father ran successfully for many years. But times have changed: people drive cars...and they don't drive them to the sleepy town of Holly. Hilda's one remaining employee, Satch, tries to keep their spirits up with his dry sense of humor. Still, Holly's residents all seem gloomy and discouraged...until Leo Tannenbaum steps off a train that wasn't on the schedule. Suddenly, there's a song in the air and hearts are filled with hope. But who IS Leo, really? What if all this Christmas spirit turns out to be just wishful thinking?
The Christmas Express, by Pat Cook, is rated G for all audiences, and will run about 90 minutes, including intermission. The cast of ten is comprised of both afO regulars and newcomers:
HILDA: Jen Netting
SATCH: Steven Manning
MAGGIE: Whitnie Twigg
LEO: Dennis Nichols
PENELOPE: Christa Wilfong
MR. FAIRFAX: Steve Bricker
MYRNA: Dotty Miller
DONNA: Kalleah Wilfong
JERRY: Nate Chen
DEBORAH: Stacey Kuster
November 11-13 & 18-20
Friday/Saturday 7:30 PM
Sunday Matinee 2:30 PM
Adults $22, Seniors(60+) $19, Students $15, Group 10+ $15 (must call box office for group ticket order)
Call the ArtsTix Box Office at 260-422-4226 for tickets or go online to www.allforonefw.org.
