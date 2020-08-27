TheatreSquared Announces Opens Audition Submissions to Equity and Non-Union Actors

Self-taped auditions can be submitted online now!

Due to the ongoing pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, TheatreSquared is requesting that both Equity and non-union actors interested in auditioning for their 2020-2021 Season submit a self-taped audition.

T2 Artistic Director, Bob Ford; Associate Artistic Director, Amy Herzberg; Director of New Play Development, Dexter Singleton; and Artistic Associate, Rebecca Rivas will review all video submissions.

Guidelines:

Please prepare two short, contrasting pieces. Songs are optional, but welcome. Accompaniment is encouraged. Online backing tracks may be used in lieu of live accompaniment. Presentations are not to exceed three minutes.

Submission Instructions:

Please upload self-taped auditions to T2 EPA Submissions (Equity Members Only) or T2 General Auditions (Non-union/EMC).

The audition form requires a Google-associated account. If you are unable to sign in, you may email audition links to casting@theatre2.org. Please label all files and or links with your first and last name. (Ex. "LastName_FirstName_resume")

