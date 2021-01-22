Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces THE COLOR PURPLE
Dates have yet to be announced.
Cape Fear Regional Theatre will present The Color Purple in Spring 2021.
Join in for this landmark musical about a remarkable woman named Celie. All she knows is heartbreak and dispare, until her friend Shug helps her realize her own self-worth. Celie uses her flair for fashion to build a better future. With a joyous score featuring jazz, gospel, blues, and African music, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of resilience and a testament to the healing power of love.
Rated M for Mature. This play contains some language and adult themes.
BASED UPON THE NOVEL WRITTEN BY Alice Walker
AND THE WARNER BROS./AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT MOTION PICTURE
BOOK BY Marsha Norman
MUSIC & LYRICS BY Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, & Stephen Bray
DIRECTED BY Brian Harlan Brooks
Dates have yet to be announced. Stay up to date at https://www.cfrt.org/project/the-color-purple/.