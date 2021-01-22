Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces THE COLOR PURPLE

Cape Fear Regional Theatre will present The Color Purple in Spring 2021.

Join in for this landmark musical about a remarkable woman named Celie. All she knows is heartbreak and dispare, until her friend Shug helps her realize her own self-worth. Celie uses her flair for fashion to build a better future. With a joyous score featuring jazz, gospel, blues, and African music, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of resilience and a testament to the healing power of love.

Rated M for Mature. This play contains some language and adult themes.

BASED UPON THE NOVEL WRITTEN BY Alice Walker

AND THE WARNER BROS./AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT MOTION PICTURE

BOOK BY Marsha Norman

MUSIC & LYRICS BY Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, & Stephen Bray

DIRECTED BY Brian Harlan Brooks

Dates have yet to be announced. Stay up to date at https://www.cfrt.org/project/the-color-purple/.