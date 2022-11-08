Review: PIPPIN at West Fargo High Theatre

Pippin is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson.. The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance. The 'fourth wall' is broken numerous times during most traditional productions.

This is my first time seeing a production of Pippin, and it definitely won't be my last.

Shout out to Kerry Horst (Director/Producer/Lighting Director) and his whole cast and crew for putting on this wonderful show.

Every time I go to a show in the Fargo-Moorhead area I know I am in for a treat. There is so much talent and I love watching these kids grow throughout the years.

There were so many great performances on the stage this year bu t the two that absolutely stood out for me were Chase Ohren as Pippen and Xander Dutton as The Leading Player. I still remember seeing Chase on stage in some Totally Trollwood productions as a middle school student. It's so wonderful to have witnessed him turn into such an amazing performer. From the first note on "Corner of the Sky" I knew they chose the right guy for Pippin. His end note on that song gave me chills. A few more of my favorites featuring him were "Morning Glow", "The Right Track", Extraordinary and "Love Song".

Xander absolutely killed it in his role. From his first scene you can't take your eyes off of him. Such amazing stage presence and him and Chase worked so well together. Some of my favorites of his songs were "Magic To Do", "Glory", "The Right Track" and "Finale".

This show doesn't have as many named roles as other but a few more that stood out for me were Katie Sikorski as Catherine. She had some great scenes with Chase and I loved her vocals on "Kind of Woman" and "I Guess I'll Miss the Man".

Jocelyn Midboe as Bertha on "No Time as All", Kamryn Tweiten as Fastrada on "Spread a Little Sunshine" and Thomas Sikorski as Charles all had some great moments.

I definitely have to mention Austin Saari as Lewis. I am so happy there is another Saari on the West Fargo Theatre Stage. I look forward to seeing you in many more shows.

So many great performers on the stage and I have no doubt West Fargo Theatre will continue to put on wonderful shows for years to come.

Congrats to the whole cast, crew and everyone involved. You still have three more chances to see this show at West Fargo High.

**Photo Credit to Renegade Photography