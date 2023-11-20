Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at Horizon Middle School Performing Arts Center

"Legally Blonde: The Musical," adapted from the 2001 film and debuting on Broadway in 2007, has become a local sensation, especially since the casting of Moorhead High alum Becky Gulsvig in the original production. Gulsvig's return to her roots added a special touch to the local performance, showcasing the vibrant talent that Moorhead High Theatre consistently delivers under the direction of Rebecca Meyer-Larson.

From the moment the curtains rose, the stage exploded with color, energy, and an unapologetic embrace of all things pink. The set design seamlessly transported the audience from UCLA's sorority houses to the esteemed halls of Harvard Law School, a visual treat that deserves applause for capturing the film's essence while infusing it with a theatrical flair. Kudos to the production team, including Meleah LaPlant (Choreography), Lance Morlock and Bridget McManamon (Costumes), and Jo Marie Fike directing the remarkable Pit Orchestra.

At the heart of the show is the impeccable casting, with CeCe Bedore as Elle Woods stealing the spotlight. Bedore's portrayal not only pays homage to Reese Witherspoon's iconic performance but also infuses the character with fresh and vibrant energy. Bedore's vocal prowess and ability to convey Elle's vulnerability and strength made for a captivating and endearing performance, particularly shining on standout moments like "So Much Better," "Take It Like a Man," and "Legally Blonde."

Evan Froslie delivered a magnificent performance as Emmett Forrest, capturing the character perfectly and creating compelling chemistry with Bedore, especially on the dynamic "Take It Like A Man" and the favorite "Chip On My Shoulder." Junior talent Evan Froslie promises even more to look forward to in the future.

Leif Carlson, as the confident and polished Warner, showcased his stage prowess, particularly during the hilarious "Serious." Eleanor Culloton's portrayal of Vivienne demonstrated the character's development, while Davie Judd's Enid added a fun and lively element to the production. Isaac Leiseth played Professor Callahan with precision, and Sam Schaefer's portrayal of Kyle, the UPS delivery man, provided non-stop laughter. Karena Christenson as Brooke was amazing, and the opening of ACT II with "Whipped Into Shape" was a highlight.

Maya Weiler easily gets my pick as performance of the night, delivering a flawless portrayal of Paulette. Weiler's vocals on "Ireland" earned the loudest applause of the night, leaving the audience with chills.

Special mention goes to the Delta Nu girls, especially Abby Hausman as Margot, Emma Andersen as Serena, and Ashlyn Kanuch as Pilar. Their standout moments on "What You Want," "Positive," and "Bend and Snap" added an extra layer of entertainment.

The ensemble cast, giving an impressive 110% on every number, showcased their dedication and talent. With sold-out shows and an additional performance added, it's clear that this production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical" is a local hit. Whether you're a longtime fan of Elle Woods' journey or a newcomer, this musical is a must-see for its dazzling performances, infectious energy, and the lasting smiles it leaves on the audience.

If you want a dog like Bruiser or Rufus check out this link: 4 Luv of Dog Rescue

**Photo Credit to Penny Burns