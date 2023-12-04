Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE THE MUSICAL at FMCT (The Hjemkomst Center)

Consider making the annual Christmas production at FMCT a new family tradition this year. Bringing the classic tale of George Bailey to the stage, FMCT presents the iconic story known to most from the 1946 movie, now with a musical twist. While the musical version may be less familiar, it offers the same wonderful narrative about a man who sacrifices his personal dreams to help others. On Christmas Eve, George grapples with despair and contemplates suicide, only to find salvation through his guardian angel, Clarence.

This heartwarming and inspirational story is suitable for all ages, and Director Ginger Williams has assembled a cast of both familiar and fresh faces to the FMCT stage.

Daniel Damico's portrayal of George Bailey is truly superb, showcasing his evolving stage presence. His performances on "If You Want The Moon," "It's A Wonderful Life," "My Life," and the humor-infused "Second Class Angel" with Clarence (Jarrod Danuser) are standout moments.

Shanna Franzen shines as Mary, delivering exceptional scenes with Daniel and impressive vocals on "If You Want The Moon," "My George Bailey," "My Future (In Your Eyes)," and "It's A Wonderful Life."

Jarrod Danuser as Clarence masterfully captures the innocence of his character, and his rendition of "Second Class Angel" becomes an audience favorite, especially in his interactions with Daniel.

Perry Rust, also known for his photography skills, brings Henry Potter to life with a villainous flair. His powerful vocals on "Tell Me What You Want" receive some of the loudest applause of the night.

A standout in the show is Jeff Rondeau's portrayal of Uncle Billy, captivating the audience with a heartwarming and pitch-perfect performance. Memorable vocal moments include "You Can't Keep Those Bailey Brothers Down" and "Chance Of A Lifetime."

The supporting cast and ensemble, including Paul Bougie, Matt Smith, Abigail Vogeler, Ethan Quist, Chloe Hall, Jeanie Smith-Murphy, Kari Prekel, Charles Newman, and others, contribute to the overall excellence of the production.

Special mention goes to the child actors Finn Franzen, Micayla Christenson, Alex Fischer, and Ellie Betti, who hold their own alongside the seasoned veterans on stage.

With an abundance of talent on display, this production of "It's A Wonderful Life: The Musical" is not to be missed. There are still numerous opportunities to catch the show, and it's highly recommended that you make the time to experience this heartwarming holiday performance.