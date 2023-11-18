Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Davies High School

The production runs through November 19th.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Davies High School

This outstanding musical, a recipient of the prestigious Tony Award, is a delightful romantic comedy based on the 1930 production "Girl Crazy," featuring the brilliant lyrics and music of Ira and George Gershwin. Set in a charming Nevada town striving to rescue its theater, the show is a dazzling spectacle of phenomenal dance sequences, enchanting melodies, exquisite costumes, and a cast of extraordinary talent—all underscored by an abundance of spirited dancing!

Rebecca Saari's long-awaited dream to bring this production to the stage has materialized at the perfect moment. She has curated a phenomenal ensemble, brimming with energy and skill, resulting in an exceptionally enjoyable performance. Although this was my first time witnessing the production, I was thoroughly captivated.Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Davies High School

The show kicks off with the enchanting pit orchestra led by the skillful Eric Saari, instantly transporting the audience to the 1930s. The authenticity of the era is further enhanced by the costume coordinator Sandy Thiel, and the choreography by Amanda Perlenfein is a joy to behold, especially when the talented kids take the stage.

Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Davies High School Noah Meline's portrayal of Bobby Child is nothing short of perfection, showcasing his innate talent. From the captivating tap skills in his performance of "K-ra-zy For You" to the impeccable vocals and dance moves in "Can't Be Bothered Now" and the comedic duet with Andrew Grothman in "What Causes That," Noah's brilliance shines throughout. Each of his numbers is a testament to his natural affinity for the role.

Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Davies High School Lauren Diers, in the role of Polly Baker, delivers a standout performance with her impressive acting, remarkable vocals, and captivating stage presence. Her vocals truly shine in numbers like "Could You Use Me," "Shall We Dance," and "I Got Rhythm." Even when faced with technical difficulties during "Embraceable You," she handled it with grace, delivering a flawless performance. One of her most memorable moments was a spine-tingling note on "From Me But Not For Me."

Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Davies High School Andrew Grothman, portraying Bela Zangler, is another excellent casting choice. His chemistry with Noah, particularly in the audience-favorite performance of "What Causes That," is a highlight, with the tabletop tap duet leaving a lasting impression.

Sadie Gompf as Irene Roth exhibits an impressive range of talent, seamlessly transitioning from a controlling fiance to a comedic force. Her standout performance on "Naughty Baby" adds another layer of brilliance to the production.Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Davies High School

Xavier Horner, portraying Lank Hawkins, delivers a hilarious and skillful portrayal of the cranky businessman, with his performance on "Naughty Baby" being a comedic highlight.

Special mention goes to the exceptional supporting cast, including Aliya Martinson, Kaj Naujokas, Macy Wanzek, Kaitlyn Foote, and the entire ensemble, whose collective talent brings life to the Follie Girls, Deadrock Cowboys & Cowgirls, Dead Rock Grannies, and the vibrant New Yorkers.

The entire cast, under the direction of Rebecca Saari, has crafted a breathtaking performance that deserves to be experienced by all. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for continuing to enrich our community with beautiful theater.

Photo Credit: Renegade Photography




